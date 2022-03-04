Indie Rock Band BLUE J Share Debut Album 'A Sign Of Good Luck'

Today, indie-alternative band Blue J share their debut album, A Sign Of Good Luck. Lead singer Justice McLellan thinks of the record as a love letter to chosen home, Vancouver, and a look at life in transition.

The album was recorded live over five days at Afterlife Studio with bandmates Lindsay Sjoberg, Mark Whiting, and Adam Fink, plus producer John Raham (Destroyer, Frazey Ford). Written in the wake of a long-term relationship ending, the album offers a peek into McLellan's psyche as he learns to spend more time with himself and learns to find hope in new beginnings. "Peaks and valleys in your life are inevitable. It's part of our human experience," he says. Adding, "It's about finding a good luck sign, then keeping that optimism alive."

In addition to the album, the band is excited to share the official video for the new single, "I Feel Your Pull." The melancholic track features the band's signature hazy indie rock sound and follows previous singles "Borderline," "How Long Will It Take," "Changed My Mind," and "Something Happened."

Formed in 2017, the band released their debut EP, lovingly titled EP, in 2018 to praise from tastemakers like Northern Transmissions, KEXP, Exclaim, and more. They have made a name for themselves in the indie rock scene touring with SALES, The Twilight Sad, The Zolas, and Jo Passed. Justice also hosts a podcast called The JPod, where he interviews friends and/or fellow musicians like Chet Porter, pro skateboarder Bastien Salabanzi, and Peach Pit lead guitarist Chris Vanderkooy. Stay tuned for more to come.

Listen to the new album here: