Independent Venue Week Wraps Second US Edition, Announces 2020 Event Dates

Returning for its third US edition Independent Venue Week has announced that next year's event will take place from July 6-12, 2020. With support from Independent Venue Week's partners, including exclusive ticketing partner Eventbrite, the event grew tremendously in its second American iteration, from 20 venues in 20 cities in 2018 to more than 80 venues across more than 50 cities in 2019. "In Independent Venue Week's second year, our goal was to increase awareness for both the venues and this national initiative," says Rev. Moose, Managing Partner of Marauder, the producers of the US event, "Throughout the event we met with independent venue owners and promoters from around the country talking about their specific needs. Moving forward, we hope to have Independent Venue Week be a gathering opportunity for one focused week and a form of support for the rest of the year."



The participating venues represented the best of American independents, spanning everything from storied institutions such as Hi-Fi in Indianapolis and Los Angeles' Lodge Room to unique community stages such as Harlow's in Sacramento and Portland's Doug Fir Lounge.



Venues interested in participating in the 2020 edition can apply here.

The full list of participating 2019 US Venues is here:

191 Toole -Tucson, AZ

The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Cafe du Nord* - San Francisco, CA

The Dip - Redding, CA

Elbo Room Jack London - Oakland, CA

Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

Momo Sacramento (Harlow's Upstairs) - Sacramento, CA

Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

The Satellite - Los Angeles, CA

Swedish American Hall - San Francisco, CA

The UC Theatre* - Berkeley, CA

The Caribou Room* - Nederland, CO

9:30 Club* - Washington, DC

City Winery - Washington, DC

High Dive - Gainesville, FL

City Winery - Atlanta, GA

City Winery - Chicago, IL

Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

Fitz's Spare Keys - Elmhurst, IL

Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Reggies - Chicago, IL

Schubas Tavern* - Chicago, IL

HI-FI - Indianapolis, IN

Wave - Wichita, KS

Blue Moon Saloon - Lafayette, LA

Howlin' Wolf Music Club - New Orleans, LA

City Winery - Boston, MA

The Middle East - Boston, MA

Narrows Center for the Arts - Fall River, MA

ONCE Somerville - Somerville, MA

The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

The Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

First Avenue* - Minneapolis, MN

The Red Herring Lounge - Duluth, MN

The Turf Club* - St. Paul, MN

recordBar - Kansas City, MO

Motorco* - Durham, NC

The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC

Asbury Park Music Foundation - Asbury Park, NJ

The Saint - Asbury Park, NJ

White Eagle Hall* - Jersey City, NJ

Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY

Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

City Winery - New York, NY

The Delancey - New York, NY

Pianos* - New York, NY

S.O.B.'s - New York, NY

Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

Beachland Ballroom* - Cleveland, OH

Jilly's Music Room - Akron, OH

The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

Doug Fir Lounge* - Portland, OR

Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

Mr. Small's Theatre* - Pittsburgh, PA

World Cafe Live* - Philadelphia, PA

Red Rooster Coffee House - Aberdeen, SD

City Winery - Nashville, TN

The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN

The High Watt - Nashville, TN

Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Mercy Lounge* - Nashville, TN

Club Dada - Dallas, TX

Deep Ellum Art Co.* - Dallas, TX

Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

The Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

Mohawk* - Austin, TX

North Door - Austin, TX

Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Satellite Bar - Houston, TX

Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Esquire Jazz Club - Amarillo, TX

Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

The Crocodile* - Seattle, WA

Nectar Lounge - Seattle, WA

123 Pleasant St - Morgantown, WV



* = returning venue

Founded by Sybil Bell, Independent Venue Week launched in the UK in 2014. The eventhighlights and celebrates spaces across each territory with a venue-curated concert series and continued growth with every passing year. 2019's artist ambassador was two-time Grammy Winner Fantastic Negrito, following in the footsteps of the legendary Chuck N*E*R*D of Public Enemy of Prophets of Rage as artist ambassador for the inaugural 2018 initiative. The UK version will feature heavily in a documentary fronted by Radiohead's Philip Selway on UK venues.

Independent venues are the places that continue to give artists the early experience of playing live in front of an audience. For fans, these are the venues to get up close to artists that, one day, may well be playing stadiums. And for the working industry, these are the venues where new talent gets discovered and behind-the-scenes careers are fostered. Independent venues are the backbone of the live music scene, and Independent Venue Week annually recognizes all that they have done to create some of the most memorable nights of the past so they can continue to do the same in the future. Additionally, as the first multinational event pledged to the Keychange Initiative, which invests in emerging female talent whilst encouraging festivals to sign up to a 50:50 gender balance pledge by 2022, Independent Venue Week has joined the push for greater gender equality in the music industry.

The project has shown impressive growth since it's 2014 beginnings in the UK. It works with lots of venues not just in major markets but, just as importantly, venues in secondary and tertiary locations. Artists at all levels support the project, as independent venues are where any credible performer hones their craft. Performing artists don't need an active release to be involved with Independent Venue Week; most are just happy to give back to the spaces that gave them a start.

Independent Venue Week is a platform providing considerable exposure to venues across the country. Participating venues have said that not only do they love the extra foot traffic, new contacts, and the chance to build relationships with new partners including agents, labels, artists, promoters, and media, but that for this week they feel part of a collective. 71% of participating venues in the 2018 US launch stated that Independent Venue Week helped them gain publicity-for the venue or for their Independent Venue Week show-that they would not otherwise have obtained.





