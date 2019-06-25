Imperial Teen Reveal New Single, New Album NOW WE ARE TIMELESS Out 7/12 On Merge Records

Today, Imperial Teen shares "Don't Wanna Let You Go," a sexy jam for these hot summer days! The new single kicks off with the signature Imperial Teen breathiness and vocal play and joins previously released songs "Walkaway" and "We Do What We Do Best" in the run up to Imperial Teen's triumphant return with Now We Are Timeless on July 12.

In strict keeping with the band's roots of creating seemingly clean, pop presentations as a springboard for dramatic themes of loneliness, triumph, success, and failure, Now We Are Timelessmoves us into a realm of inevitability for the band. While Seasick, the band's first release, thematically touched on the queasiness of pop and beach and sun and glare and the optimism that lies beneath, the new release serves as a bookend of sorts in its portrayal of a world in crisis, with its artwork showcasing a frostbitten but melting iceberg, monolithic and stationary yet impermanent and resonant.

Check out their new single here:

What has remained constant over the years is Imperial Teen's indisputable knack for writing profound hooks as a framework for their musical memories. Their songs exhibit the realness, joy, and energy that only good friends can conjure.

Imperial Teen On Tour:

July 16 - Denver, CO @ Twist & Shout (in-store performance)

July 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

July 26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (MRG30) [SOLD OUT]

August 02 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

August 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

August 4 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi





