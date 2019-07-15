Impact Music Festival to Feature Five Finger Death Punch, Skillet, and More

Waterfront Concerts, SAVE(Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) and Music Matters are excited to announce the Second Annual IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL, featuring some of the biggest names in rock coming together in support of suicide prevention and mental health awareness for two days on SATURDAY, JULY 27, featuring FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, IN THIS MOMENT, SKILLET, CLUTCH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, ANDREW W.K., and more TBA, and on SUNDAY, JULY 28, featuring GODSMACK, EVANESCENCE, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ALL THAT REMAINS, BUCKCHERRY, BEARTOOTH, and many, many more!



The 2019 Impact Music Festival #ImpactMF2019 will be held the weekend of JULY 27 & 28 in BANGOR, ME at the DARLING'S WATERFRONT PAVILION.



In 2018, Music Matters (MM) the charitable organization associated with Impact Music Festival raised $25,000 in proceeds from the 2018 Impact Music Festival, which was then donated among the following recipients: SAVE, Health Equity Alliance, Acadia Hospital, and Maine Military & Community Network.



The team at Waterfront Concerts, SAVE, and Music Matters continue to be passionate about making an IMPACT within the community and beyond. We are committed to raising awareness about the suffering that results from mental health issues and suicide among our fans, friends and family.



Proceeds from the 2019 Impact Music Festival will again be donated to organizations and individuals who continue to dedicate their time to educating and supporting people and families that are struggling with mental health issues. For more information about SAVE and Music Matters and how you can help, please visit here and here.



You're not alone.

Confidential help is available for free.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800- 273-825



IMPACT MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 2-DAY LINEUP

7/27:

Five Finger Death Punch

In This Moment

Skillet

Clutch

Between The Buried and Me

Andrew W.K.

Fit for a King

Norma Jean

Dirty Honey

Amigo the Devil

+More to be announced



7/28:

Godsmack

Evanescence

Killswitch Engage

All That Remains

Buckcherry

Beartooth

Fever 333

Crown Lands

Joyous Wolf

Dude

Mammothor

+More to be announced





Related Articles View More Music Stories