Imanos Releases New Single 'Shiver & Gold Featuring Uffie

“Shiver & Gold” is the first new Imanos song of 2022.

Dec. 08, 2022  

The NYC based DJ & Producer Imanos has released "Shiver & Gold", a new track which features guest vocals from Kitsuné Musique regular Uffie and rising pop artist Vera Hotsauce.

Known most for blog house hits like "Pop The Glock" and her vocal contributions on the landmark Justice LP Cross, Uffie brings a monster hook to this slick production that is typical of her style, but with a production spin in the vein of house producers like Zhu.

With a vocal topline that blissfully toes the line of soft and hard, "Shiver & Gold" is an anthem that should work just as well for at-home listening as it would in clubs around the world.

"Shiver & Gold" is the first new Imanos song of 2022, and the Dj / Producer's first release for Kitsuné Musique as a part of their New Hot Fresh single series. Building on the success of his 2021 single "Warmer", his most streamed track to date, this new song builds upon the producer's knack for bridging the gap between club ready beats and radio ready pop hooks.

In addition to featuring Uffie as the track's main vocalist, a scene-stealing feature verse from Swedish pop artist Vera Hotsauce, who offers a smoother delivery to contrast Uffie's heavily processed vocals on the hook.

Vera has made a name for herself with her own music as well as several high profile electronic collaborations, including "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) by Twelve and the Dillon Francis track "Barely Breathing", with both tracks racking up millions of streams on Spotify.

Listen to the new single here:



