Icelandic Musician Axel FlÃ³vent to Release 'Coexist' EP

Rising Icelandic singer-songwriter artist Axel FlÃ³vent is set to release a spellbinding collection of collaborative tracks with artists from around the world - Hayden Calnin (Australia), PlÃ si (Sweden), and Ciaran Lavery (Ireland) and Tusks (England).

Produced by six times Grammy winner Damian Taylor (BjÃ¶rk, Arcade Fire, The Killers, The Temper Trap), the EP is a breathtaking, delicate balance of talents from artists celebrated for crafting their unique sound across an array of genres - pop, folktronica, classical and indie-folk.

"With the 'Coexist' project, I wanted to create a small collective with musician friends of mine I've gotten to know these past years. It's been fascinating and a pleasure, to say the least, to visit the working process of these four artists. All the songs came from different cores, and my main focus with the project was to find a way to meet each other as artists, write these songs together, and find a sonic middle-ground. It took a few tries to get there, but I couldn't be happier with the result. For the visual part of this project, my focus has been the paintings for the artwork. Each one is painted with the mood and tone of the song in mind," says Axel.

Following the previously released singles - "Chaos (feat. PlÃ si)" and "Give In (feat. Ciaran Lavery)" and "Pictures of You (feat. Hayden Calnin)" - Axel returns with a "You" a collaboration with English singer and electronic musician Tusks (aka Emily Underhill).

The EP follows the release of Axel's full-length debut, You Stay By The Sea, that saw Axel designated "the Artist to Watch in 2021" by Nordic Music Review and the album called a "gift" by Ja Ja Music, only confirming that the Icelandic artist remains "a master of emotive and thoughtful songwriting," (Line of Best Fit).

Tour Dates

06.05.22 IE-Dublin - Workman's Club*

07.05.22 IE-Cork - Winthrop Avenue*

09.05.22 UK-London - Oslo*

10.05.22 UK-Manchester - Night & Day (SOLD OUT)*

11.05.22 UK-London - Oslo (SOLD OUT)*

14.05.22 UK-Bristol - Louisiana (SOLD OUT)*

17.05.22 NL-Amsterdam - Paradiso Noord (VENUE UPGRADE)*

18.05.22 BE-Gent - Trefpunt*

19.05.22 DE-Cologne - Subway*

20.05.22 DE-Berlin - Privatclub*

22.05.22 DE-Hamburg - HebebÃ¼hne*

24.05.22 DK-Copenhagen - Ideal Bar, VEGA*

25.05.21 SE-Stockholm - Obaren/Sturehof*

26.05.21 NO-Oslo - KrÃ¸sset*

08.09.22 SE-Stockholm - RÃ¶da Paradise++

10.09.22 NO-Oslo - Cafe Langs Akerselva++

12.09.22 DK-Copenhagen - Ideal Bar++

13.09.22 DE-Hamburg - Bahnhof Pauli++

14.09.22 DE-Berlin - Berghain Kantine++

15.09.22 DE-KÃ¶ln - Artheater++

16.09.22 NL-Amsterdam - Melkweg++

18.09.22 CH-ZÃ¼rich - Papiersaal++

21.09.22 DE-Leipzig - Neues Schauspiel++