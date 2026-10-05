Ice Nine Kills to Release A VERY VICIOUS CHRISTMAS EP

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Ice Nine Kills will be delivering an early holiday gift this year as they announce the release of A Very Vicious Christmas, an eight-track collection of Christmas classics recorded for Halloween Horror Nights' 'Terror Tram starring Art the Clown' at Universal Studios Hollywood. The album will be released digitally on November 9th via Fearless Records and can be pre-saved here.

Revealed at the band's annual Silver Scream Con in Worcester, Massachusetts, A Very Vicious Christmas takes the music beyond the blood-soaked Universal backlot for the first time. Across the 8-track collection, Ice Nine Kills put their brutal, twisted spin on Christmas classics, turning joyful holiday cheer into a veritable blood-soaked nightmare.

Speaking on A Very Vicious Christmas, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas shares:

'The Ice Nine Kills A Very Vicious Christmas EP is our early holiday gift to you all. When tasked with creating a musical accompaniment for Art the Clown's assault on the Terror Tram, we immediately understood the assignment. Art loves Christmas. Who better to distastefully dismember some Christmas classics than Ice Nine Kills?

With lyrics like 'oh what fun it is to die in a one hearse open slay' and 'he'll grind your limbs like sausage meat,' we weren't sure we'd find a children's choir whose parents would approve, but thankfully the spirit of the season prevailed.

We're forever honored that Terrifier writer/director Damien Leone and his team invited us into their sandbox of bloodshed.

Halloween Horror Nights is one of our favorite destinations, and this year it's sounding even more festive.'

In 'Terror Tram starring Art the Clown,' the demented killer has arrived at the historic Universal backlot with a blood-soaked bag of presents, realized he is far too early for Christmas and hijacked the tram for his own holiday celebration. The experience runs select nights through Sunday, November 1. Tickets are available here.

A Very Vicious Christmas deepens a relationship between Ice Nine Kills, Art the Clown and the Terrifier universe that has already produced one of the band's most successful releases. 'A Work of Art,' their official song from Terrifier 3, has amassed nearly 60 million streams after debuting at No. 3 and spending 18 weeks on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. Its blood-soaked music video, featuring Art actor David Howard Thornton, debuted alongside the movie in theaters nationwide.

The collection arrives in the middle of another major October horror activation for Ice Nine Kills. The band's 'Welcome to Horrorwood' AMC Thrills & Chills film series, created with AMC Theatres and horror entertainment brand Bloody Disgusting, is now underway at approximately 300 AMC locations across the United States. Inspired by The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, the month-long series brings Hostel, Friday the 13th, American Psycho, Pet Sematary and The Crow back to the big screen. Each screening opens with a custom introduction from Spencer Charnas and closes with the Ice Nine Kills music video inspired by the film. Tickets and the complete screening schedule are available here.

The two October takeovers continue a formidable run through modern horror for Ice Nine Kills. 'Twisting The Knife (feat. Mckenna Grace),' heard over the closing credits of Scream 7, delivered the band's first No. 1 at Active Rock Radio and first No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The track also topped Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. 'Hell or High Slaughter (Grave Diggler Pt. 2)' appears in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, while 'Play Dead' was created for Dead by Daylight's 10th anniversary alongside an in-game Ice Nine Kills Collection.

A Very Vicious Christmas Tracklist

'Carol of the Bells'

'Jingle Bells'

'We Wish You A Merry Christmas'

'O Christmas Tree'

'Joy to the World'

'The Twelve Days of Christmas'

'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies (Full Band Version)'

'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies (Orchestral Version)'

About Ice Nine Kills

Led by Spencer Charnas, the internationally acclaimed Ice Nine Kills blends extreme metal with melody, as evidenced by the densely catchy songs on their two breakthrough albums, The Silver Scream (featuring RIAA Gold single 'A Grave Mistake') and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. They have amassed more than 2 billion global streams and over 500 million YouTube views.

They have toured with Slipknot and were handpicked by Metallica for the M72 World Tour. The INKverse boasts a series of cinematic music videos, mock 'true crime' books, graphic novels, 'Nightmare on the 9th' merch drops and the annual Silver Scream Convention in Worcester, Massachusetts, not far from the North Shore birthplace of Ice Nine Kills. The band closed 2025 with a headline performance at OVO Arena Wembley and the first Silver Scream Con London. 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of Ice Nine Kills' first album.

The horror community Spencer loves has embraced his band in return, with collaborations across some of the genre's biggest franchises. For Halloween Horror Nights 2026, Ice Nine Kills created the music for 'Terror Tram starring Art the Clown,' now collected on A Very Vicious Christmas. Terrifier 3, the highest-grossing unrated film, features 'A Work of Art.' Scream 7, which had the biggest opening weekend in franchise history, boasts 'Twisting The Knife (feat. Mckenna Grace).' 'Hell or High Slaughter (Grave Diggler Pt. 2)' appears in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. In summer 2026, INK entered the world of survival horror game hit Dead by Daylight with 'Play Dead,' while Spencer Charnas was invited to voice a character in the new Halloween: The Game.

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