Icandy Recruits Glorilla, Kali & Big Boss Vette for 'Keep Dat Part 2 Remix'

Catch iCandy on the road this summer and stay tuned for more music soon. 

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Continuing to take over the summer with her infectious track “Keep Dat”, rising artist iCandy has recruited the rap games current top females for the remix. “Keep Dat” part 2, featuring Glorilla, Kali and Big Boss Vette is out everywhere today.

iCandy’s name began flooding the national consciousness in late 2022 when the Pompano Beach Florida native first released “Keep Dat,” the playful, confident, and effortlessly bold track which now serves up soundtracks for girls’ night and permanently altered Candy’s trajectory. Candy’s magnetic personality and strong advocation for women’s empowerment, keeps a close relationship with her growing fans online. “Keep Dat” has become a TikTok staple with over 3.5 Billion views and 800k creates.  

“Keep Dat” has now taken on a life of its own in mainstream media as teachers are embracing the sentiment of the song by celebrating the start of summer with no more students and school. Check out some of the viral moments they are creating HERE on ABC’s Good Morning America. Celebrities are having fun with it too with the latest dances coming from Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, Alex Rodriguez, Emily Ratajkowski and more.  

Catch iCandy on the road this summer and stay tuned for more music soon. 



