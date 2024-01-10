ISMAY Releases New Track 'The Lonely Stallion' From New Album 'DESERT PAVEMENT'

Songwriter/storyteller/farmer ISMAY releases their poignant new track, “The Lonely Stallion,” from their upcoming album Desert Pavement, out January 26th. Desert Pavement (directed by Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse) is a collection of alternative American roots music, featuring lush folk songs that embody the sound of the New American West.

ISMAY is Avery Hellman, a Bay Area native whose art and creativity is fueled from the rural California land on which they worked in their twenties. Based on a true story from Nevada horseback traveler Samantha Szesciorka, “The Lonely Stallion” explores the concept of belonging, this time from the perspective of a wild horse who has been kicked out of his herd. The horse was overjoyed to find another pair, a horse and rider, yet ultimately had to be left behind in the end.

In addition, “Stranger in the Barn,” ISMAY's first video from Desert Pavement, is an official selection of the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2024. Directed by Kirsten Bode and Rose Bush, the “Stranger in the Barn” video is a whimsical take on ISMAY's allegorical journey of encountering the unknown.

Fearful of the stranger in the barn, ISMAY alerts the parents to the chaos that may soon arise, and they as a group discuss how to confront the visitor. Ultimately, they realize the guest isn't a threat, just a fellow soul making his way to the grange.

After closing out 2023 with shows supporting Watchhouse, ISMAY has a number of performances in 2024, including official showcases at UK Americana Music Week in London and Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, MO. Also, ISMAY traces the roots of music icon Lucinda Williams on their documentary Finding Lucinda, which you can learn more about HERE.

In Finding Lucinda, ISMAY embarks on a road trip across the southern United States, delving into the people and places that shaped Lucinda Williams' early career in search of inspiration for their own artistic journey. Finding Lucinda will have its exclusive UK screening at UK Americana Music Week. Details on the screening will be announced HERE.

Hellman grew up attending Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the music festival launched by their grandfather, Warren Hellman, and incorporated the melting pot of sounds that is California into their being. Desert Pavement evokes the landscapes of rural land and days of yore. "I create music that's informed by older traditions and makes you feel the way old folk music does," they say, "but it doesn't sound like something you've heard before."

ISMAY 2024 Tour Dates

January 22-25 – Hackney London, England – UK Americana Music Week

January 28 – Mill Valley, CA – Sweetwater Mill Valley

January 29 – Elko, NV – National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

February 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Scribble with Kelly McFarling

February 9 – Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge with Kelly McFarling

February 10 – Big Sur, CA – Fernwood Resort with Kelly McFarling

February 11 – Kelseyville, CA – House Concert

February 21-25 – Kansas City, MO – Folk Alliance International Official Showcase Artist