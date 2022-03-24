IMVN Shares New Single 'DTB' & Announces Debut EP 'FAZE'

Hailing from North West London, IMVN (pronounced Iman) is as alluring as she is relatable. Today [Thursday 24th March] she shares her new single 'DTB' and announces her forthcoming debut EP FAZE out Thursday 21st April.

Shortly following the release of the downtempo, left-field blend of R&B and electronic 'The Door' that swept up support from the likes of The Line of Best Fit, TRENCH, Clash, GRM Daily and more, this latest offering sees IMVN express her own confidence - blunt and unapologetic.

Sonically influenced by the likes of Kate Bush, Mariah Carey and RY X, from a young age IMVN was encouraged by her mother to write songs during the summer holidays. It was these early moments of introspection and dedication to her creativity that she honed her ability to write honestly and relatably.

Now at 21 years old and a former dance student, IMVN is most influenced by the unpredictable nature of life - with her music and visuals representing a hybrid of the world around us, ever evolving. A careful and considered artist, everything IMVN creates is done with the utmost care and thought.

Listen to the new single here: