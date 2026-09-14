ILIUM SCYTHE BALLET Now Available Digitally on Bandcamp

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BraveWords Records has announced the Bandcamp digital release of Australian (Newcastle, New South Wales) fantasy power metallers ILIUM's 2026 album, Scythe Ballet.

The band states: 'The response to the physical release has been fantastic, and so we are happy to announce that from today, the album is available digitally via Bandcamp through BraveWords Records. Other digital services will be announced later this year, however Bandcamp is the most direct and immediate way to support the band.'

Ilium need no special introduction, as the adventurous and progressively developed power metal they have been delivering has become their very own sonic trademark through the years. However, with their new album, they have managed to take their music to a whole new level. Adam Smith on guitar, bass and keyboards, Jason Hodges on guitar, and Tim Yatras on drums join forces with vocalist Giles Lavery (Warlord, Alcatrazz, Jack Starr, Dragonsclaw), and the result is an amazing full-length that perfectly captures the definitive Ilium sound.

Is this the 'thinking man's power metal'? Yes, it is. Not only because of the song structures, which explore new progressive dimensions, and not only because of Lavery's vocals, which bring a fresh wave of inspiration to the entire album, but mainly because of the overall songwriting, which ultimately becomes the album's greatest feature. And that practically means that Scythe Ballet is an album you simply won't be able to stop listening to.

Complex, exotically melodic and still so damned catchy, Scythe Ballet marks the return of a band with a truly special musical character and is an album that should not be missed, especially by those who are searching for something more in their daily metal listening.

The album can be streamed or downloaded at ilium-bwr.bandcamp.com.

Tracklisting

'Infant Clairvoyants'

'Blood Embers'

'Scythe Ballet'

'Confessions Of A Former God'

'Extinction Point'

'Byzantium'

'Jovian Storm'

'Lexicon'

'Morality Virus'

'The Prophet King'

Mixed and mastered by Thomas Mergler.

Band Members

Giles Lavery - vocals

Jason Hodges - guitars

Adam Smith - guitar, bass, keyboards

Tim Yatras - drums

About Ilium

Ilium is an Australian melodic power metal band formed in Newcastle in 1998. Founding mainstay is guitarist-songwriter, Jason Hodges. Upon Adam Smith (ex-Oracle) joining on guitar they have released eight studio albums; Sirens of the Styx (18 December 2003), Permian Dusk (25 November 2005), Vespertilion (17 April 2007), Ageless Decay (22 June 2009), Genetic Memory (26 August 2011), My Misanthropia (14 March 2015), Sirens of the Styx: Re-Styxed (25 October 2017) and Carcinogeist (28 February 2020).

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force, Airforce, Lillian Axe, Phil Soussan and a new Alcatrazz studio album.

The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, built the label with nearly 100 years of collective music industry experience, handling global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage, social media promotion and streaming opportunities for artists. BraveWords Records also plans to focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective, across many genres.

BraveWords.com was launched in 2000 and grew into a widely followed heavy metal news site, with a team of global writers and photographers providing 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video streams.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...