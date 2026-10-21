IGLOOFEST Montreal will present deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, KAYTRANADA, Boris Brejcha + more

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Igloofest will return to Montreal's Old Port from January 14 to February 6, 2027 for its 19th edition. The festival is expecting nearly 100,000 festivalgoers across the run. Under the theme 'Face the Beast,' Igloofest invites the crowd to brave the bitter cold and unleash their party instincts.

Leading the charge is a heavyweight lineup of world-class artists, including deadmau5, Fatboy Slim, Boris Brejcha, KAYTRANADA, Mosimann, James Hype, Chris Lorenzo, KETTAMA, Subtronics, Ninajirachi, fers (DJ Set) and Frost Children (DJ set), with more acts still to be announced. The party will also continue with Igloofête, returning in a refreshed format on January 16, 23 and 30, and February 6, while the Après-Ski nights will be unveiled in December. Produced by Multicolore, Igloofest promises another season where the cold isn't an obstacle, but an invitation to push boundaries, come together and turn up the heat with an avalanche of beats, lights and collective energy.

Tickets go on presale tomorrow and will be available online Friday at igloofest.ca/en.

Weekend 1 — January 14–16

On Thursday, January 14, Montreal producer KAYTRANADA, internationally acclaimed for his distinctive sound blending house, funk and hip-hop, will kick things off on the Sapporo Stage with his irresistible grooves and infectious rhythms. His longtime collaborator Lou Phelps will set the tone for the night with a DJ set, warming up the crowd for what promises to be an unforgettable opening night. On Friday, January 15, it's time for James Hype, the British DJ and producer known for his spectacular transitions, explosive mashups and high-energy house sets built to get the crowd moving. On Saturday, January 16, British DJ and producer Chris Lorenzo, a major force in the house and bass house scene, will take over the Old Port with his heavy basslines and dancefloor-ready beats.

Weekend 2 — January 21–23

On Thursday, January 21, Fatboy Slim will perform. A pioneer of British big beat, the iconic DJ and producer will deliver a tidal wave of irresistible beats, crowd-pleasing classics and infectious energy. A special guest will also join the lineup, adding their own touch to what promises to be an electrifying night. On Friday, January 22, Irish DJ and producer KETTAMA will take over with his euphoric house sound, hard-hitting basslines and raw energy, making him one of the most exciting names on the electronic music scene today. On Saturday, January 23, Australian producer Ninajirachi will bring her bold electronic sound to the festival, blending futuristic textures and hyperpop rhythms with an unmistakable dancefloor energy. She'll share the night with Frost Children, the New York duo whose DJ set blurs the lines between electro-pop, hyperpop and club music.

Weekend 3 — January 28–30

On Thursday, January 28, French-Swiss DJ and producer Mosimann brings his explosive take on electronic music to the festival, blending techno, electro and wildly unpredictable stage antics. The weekend's grand finale arrives on Saturday, January 30, with the return of Canadian producer deadmau5, who will bring his signature progressive sounds and epic buildups to the heart of the Montreal winter. Before he takes the stage, DJ and producer TDJ, a high-voltage force on Canada's electronic music scene, will set the tone with soaring trance, euphoric melodies and uncompromising energy.

Weekend 4 — February 4–6

On Thursday, February 4, fers (DJ Set), the New York duo, will perform their explosive blend of electro, dance-punk, and retro-tinged house. On Friday, February 5, German producer Boris Brejcha, master of minimalist techno with futuristic flair and hypnotic rhythms, will bring his distinctive sound to the Old Port. On Saturday, February 6, Subtronics, a major force in American bass music and a dubstep heavyweight, closes out the weekend with earth-shaking basslines and unpredictable drops.

Celebrating Local Talent

Igloofest is also putting Montreal's electronic music scene in the spotlight, celebrating the artists who help shape its identity. On the Vidéotron Stage, Montreal-based collective Ferias will present a lineup celebrating local and international club culture, spanning house, funk, dub and acid, culminating in a closing set by British duo Make A Dance.

Also featured is AMPER, a homegrown label that has been making waves with events across the city. Over on the Sapporo Stage, artist Lia Plutonic, known for her warm, groove-driven sets blending house, disco, electro, bass music and soul rhythms, will take the spotlight, alongside Isla Den (DJ set), whose sound merges pop melancholy with futuristic sonics.

Pep Rally will explore sounds like ghettotech, breakbeat, Latin house and electro, while Sun and Earth will add a melodic set from duo Hicky & Kalo. Two more collectives round out the lineup: KNTC, which shines a light on lesser-known underground electronic sounds and champions an intimate, immersive, ego-free party culture; and Hauterageous, a community-driven collective celebrating underground talent and marginalized artists through inclusive rave events.

Igloofest Expands Into New Territory

Igloofest has expanded its footprint in recent years, bringing its winter festivities to other Canadian cities. Igloofest Gatineau returns for its third edition from February 11 to 13, followed by Igloofest Québec, celebrating its fifth edition from March 4 to 6. Igloofest Edmonton returns for its second edition from March 11 to 13.

Partners

Igloofest extends thanks to its presenting partner, Sapporo; its collaborating partner, Vidéotron; its major partners, Banque Nationale, NYX Professional Makeup, Poppers and Loto-Québec; its official partners, Intelcom, SAQ and STM; and its public partners, Old Port of Montréal Corporation, the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and the Government of Québec.

About Igloofest

Since 2007, Igloofest has brought together thousands of music lovers to dance under the stars at Montreal's Old Port. With its striking winter setting framed by steel structures, bold architectural staging, a lineup featuring top local and International Artists, its playful and surprising Igloovillage, and its outrageous snowsuit contest, Igloofest has become one of Montreal's trendiest events and one of the most talked-about festivals across the country. Now celebrating its 19th edition, Igloofest returns to Montreal's Old Port for four weekends of high-energy winter festivities. From Montreal to Edmonton, Igloofest will bring the party across the country: Montreal, January 14 to February 6; Gatineau, February 11–13; Québec City, March 4–6; and Edmonton, March 11–13.

About Multicolore

For over 20 years, Multicolore has been a leading force in Québec's cultural and event landscape. Multicolore is the creative engine behind some of Montréal's most beloved events, including Piknic Electronik, Igloofest, Village au Pied-du-Courant, and Palomosa. It also includes the production arm Multicolore Projets, and music division Courage!. From festivals to unique international experiences, Multicolore brings people together through creative, collaborative, and multi-dimensional event production.

About Courage!

Founded in Montréal in 2018, Courage! is a music-driven company originally focused on artist management and concert production under its (Avec) Courage brand. Today, Courage is behind the programming of flagship festivals including Piknic Electronik, Igloofest, and Palomosa. In response to the challenges brought on by the 2020 pandemic, Courage diversified its activities by expanding into international tour production and developing music projects such as the award-winning albums Miracles and Juvenile by CRi, This but More by Priori, and the audiovisual series SPF INFINI by TDJ. Courage also launched its own label, Collection Disques Durs, and manages the NAFF label. In 2021, Courage joined forces with Multicolore, the Québec-based organization behind Piknic Electronik and Igloofest, expanding the company's reach and ambitions both locally and internationally.

Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Laurin

Photo Credit: Dominic Courchesne



Photo Credit: Emmanuelle Laurin

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