IDKMiR Releases New Energetic Video For CREW NIGHT

Philadelphia-born rapper and emerging independent hip-hop phenomenon ¿IDK? MiR uncovers the music video for his latest single "Crew Night" this week.

Pops of color throughout the high-energy visual match the hard-hitting beats and pulsing power at the heart of the track. Bathed in bright neon lights, ¿IDK? MiR turns up with a tense and tight performance-doubled over with emotion as he spits raw fire into the microphone hunched towards the ground. This intensity remains intercut with visuals of him next to a grand piano and dancing in an abandoned warehouse.

Watch the video here:

The combination of lights, choreography, and visceral rap brings listeners closer to this rising rap enigma who recently garnered the endorsement of Respect Magazine for last month's "Dreamin'" video.

Growing up in Philly, ¿IDK? MiR initially pursued football. As a strong safety he stood out as one of the state's top defensive backs for his age group. Along the way, he realized his dream exceeded the bounds of the field. So, he quit playing and started rapping. He dropped The Devil Boy EP in 2018. Driven by the breakout "Losing My Brain," it caught the attention of EMPIRE, and he signed to the company via The Life Music Group.





