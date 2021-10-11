Hyperpunk Duo WHOKILLEDXIX Release New Single 'monday!'

Capping off a breakthrough year earmarked by millions of streams and critical acclaim, hyperpunk duo WHOKILLEDXIX comprising Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda unleash a new single entitled "mondays!" [feat. Pussy Riot] today.

As unpredictable as ever, the track skates along on clean guitar after a declaration, "First off, I hate Mondays." The momentum only increases as WHOKILLEDXIX's chants give way to a glitchy cameo from Pussy Riot, stretching from whispers to screams. "mondays!" unites two sets of innovators on one decidedly future punk anthem.

WHOKILLEDXIX have enjoyed a banner 2021. They've notably performed to sold out audiences alongside rising alternative artist Jxdn. Not to mention, they've eclipsed 80 million global streams and counting.

Meanwhile, their recent scorcher "spy?" has clocked north of 40 million total streams and counting, upping their monthly listeners on Spotify past the 2 million-mark in the process. Additionally, Rolling Stone featured it as a "Song You Need To Know" and hailed it as a "headlong, squeaky earworm." Building further buzz, UPROXX hosted the guys for a live performance of "spy?" as part of UPROXX Sessions.

They also teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-winning band Deftones for "Ceremony" (Ceremonial Version). Plus, they dropped their Fall Damage EP earlier this year which has generated over a million global streams. In less than a year, XIX have disrupted culture from every corner, racking up tens of millions of streams and earning coverage from The FADER, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone, Lyrical Lemonade, and more.

The punk spirit is alive and well in WHOKILLEDXIX. The Connecticut duo, comprised of Yung Skayda and Karm the Tool, began their musical journey in high school playing metal and punk in cramped clubs, and that energy has remained as they've tackled one genre after another. Their songs are like Russian nesting dolls, containing an entire album's worth of sounds in one roller coaster drop of a track. It has taken some fans a minute to catch up with the warp-speed development of WHOKILLEDXIX, but no matter how different each song sounds, the unpredictability remains constant.

Listen to the new track here: