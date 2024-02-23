Hyper-Pop Artist kets4eki Releases New Single 'Rock Your Body Ft. Ayesha Erotica'

Hyper-pop artist, kets4eki releases his brand new single, “Rock Yor Body ft. Ayesha Erotica” today via Astralwerks.

“Rock Your Body ft. Ayesha Erotica” is produced and written by kets4eki, Ayesha Erotica, and asteria. The track which gives listeners a true grasp on kets4eki's vocal capability puts an alternative dance twist onto the traditional hyper-pop style that blends in Ayesha's vocal style. How the single came about was as simple as it could be, “I saw that Ayesha followed me on Twitter, so I decided to direct message her in hopes of a collaboration and thankfully, she agreed,” kets4eki said.

Ayesha Erotica has been a staple in the hyper-pop world since 2015 with recent songs such “ICON” and “emo boy” re-emerging onto the scene within the last few years. After taking a break in 2018, Ayesha returns with a style many love. The single is also released with a visualizer which you can watch HERE. The visualizer was made by kets4eki's long-time collaborated James Allpass.

Kets4eki has already established himself as an artist to be on the watch for as he delves deeper into his career. With successful moments such as his single, “Hands Up!” peaking on Billboard's Hot 100 Dance/Electronic Chart at #20, a whopping 3.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, being named one of Poland's top artists abroad, and over 100 million streams across all DSPs, kets4eki's career currently isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Photo Credit: Milo