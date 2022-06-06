Hyper Pop Artist Danny Dwyer Shares New Single 'Little Gnome'

Hyper-pop R&B artist Danny Dwyer shares his new single, "Little Gnome." The track is the latest from the Los Angeles-based artist and producer and follows recent 2022 singles, "A.P.C's," "Summertime" and "Asthma." Danny was picked by Hypebeast as one of the "10 Artists To Discover This Season."

When asked about the new track Danny adds, "'Little Gnome' is about making light of life's problems and the absurdity of it all. It's a story about seeing the beauty and fun in even the most trying times."

With roots in hip hop and alternative rock, the Missouri-born, LA-based artist-producer grew up balancing his time between dirt bikes, guitars, and Ableton. After racking up streams during SoundCloud's golden era, his heat-seeking ears brought him big league attention and a one-way ticket to Hollywood.

There he holed up in a downtown loft and threw his mad scientist mind at every DAW and instrument within striking distance. Danny has already been featured in playlists such as Spotify's Lorem, Mellow Morning, Mellow Mood, Fresh Finds and Alternative R&B, and Apple's INDIY, Day One, and has recently collaborated with Billy Lemos, RAC, Maria Isabel, Benny Sings, and MILK.

Listen to the new single here: