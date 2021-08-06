Hurtless Releases New Single 'Me and You'

UK-based group, Hurtless, has just released their emotive new single "Me and You". Drawing influence from early 2000s emo rock, the track's striking guitar and pulsing drumlines combined with deep-cut and relatable lyrics make this somber track all too relatable.

Hurtless guitarist, Mark Osborne shares, "I wanted the song to have a real dark mood to it as it was written from a really sad place. I wanted that to come across in the vocal melody as well as the music."

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Osborne shares," "Me and You is about someone I was falling in love with. I believed they made me happier than I had been for a long time. They helped me through a real bad period of depression and insomnia, and then I lost them, which I blamed myself for."

You can stream the lyric video for "Me and You" below.

"Me and You" follows the release of Hurtless' debut single "Slower" and follow up track "Separation."

The band will play their debut live show in London at The Grace on October 8th, with guests Jools. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.hurtlessofficial.com.

Hurtless is Mark Osborne (guitars), Lee Munday (drums), Brian MacDonald (bass) and vocalist Ben Shorten.