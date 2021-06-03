Hudson Hall Presents Marcus Strickland Quartet

Hudson Hall will present two performances of the Marcus Strickland Quartet, led by the eponymous GRAMMY-nominated jazz saxophonist and producer. Strickland has blazed his musical trail for 20 years as a charter member of the 21st century jazz vanguard. He's shared album credits with the likes of Robert Glasper, Bilal, Mos Def, Roy Haynes and Dave Douglas, and is as at home in the world of classic post-bop as he is in neo-soul Afro-futurism. Strickland comes by his genre-mashing approach to jazz honestly being born to a drummer father, raised in Miami, and becoming devoted to a wide range of artists and styles around Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

hudsonhall.org Strickland has a consciousness-forward "social music" approach to music. His compositions are rooted in tradition and define a new direction in contemporary music, demonstrated on two acclaimed Blue Note releases with his Twi-Life group, "People of the Sun" and "Nihil Novi." For his debut at Hudson Hall, Strickland presents new arrangements of the Twi-Life repertoire, alongside songs born of the musical intimacy of his quartet ensemble, anchored by brother drummer E.J. Strickland, bassist Ben Williams, and Julius Rodriguez, on keyboards. The Marcus Strickland Quartet performs on Saturday, June 5 at 7pm and on Sunday, June 6 at 5pm. For tickets or information, visit or call (518) 822-1433.

Tickets: Hudson Hall Live Arts Sponsor Tickets: $500/per table of 2; $1,000/per table of 4, includes preset wine and nibbles. Or Table Tickets: $75 each for tables of 2 or 4, or Single Tickets: $35 per ticket (theater-style, socially-distanced, grouped by order) Live from Hudson Hall Free Digital-Only Ticket, reservations required. Click for Tickets or phone (518) 8222-1438.