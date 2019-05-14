House and Land Release Empowering Version Of CAROLINA LADY

Ahead of the release of their new album Across The Field on June 14th, duo House and Land have released the defiant, empowering single "Carolina Lady." Where the traditional folk song frames the titular lady misogynisticly as a prize to be won, House and Land reclaim power by eliminating the lyrics and replacing them with an improvised instrumental interpretation of the song's melody with electric guitar and fiddle, a testament to their agency and skill.



On their sophomore album, acclaimed guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Sarah Louise and fiddler/banjoist Sally Anne Morgan (Black Twig Pickers) reinvigorate songs from Appalachia, the Ozarks, and the U.K. and imbue them with a sense of currency through careful arrangements, varied instrumentation, and lyrical reframing. There is a reason these songs had and have deep resonance in rural communities which is made clear when delivered with such potency. Their feminist interpretations of lyrics reflective of another time and attitude is both empowering and illustrative. The results is music viewed anew and delivered with beauty and potency.



House and Land will be playing an album release show at Mothlight in Asheville, NC on June 12th.

Listen on Spotify here!

Image: House and Land by Katrina Ohstrom





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You