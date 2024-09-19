Hot Mulligan Release 'Fly Move (The Whole Time)' Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Fly Move (The Whole Time)”, a new song from #1 Hot New Band, Hot Mulligan, is out now, just in time for their upcoming performance at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL. The band also released a music video for the track, which can be seen here.

“I’ve been toeing the line between antisocial and agoraphobia,” says vocalist Tades Sanville on the lyrics of the new song. “I’ve spent the better part of a year being as insulated and still as possible. When I’m home alone and all I have to do is not die, that’s more or less all I do. Not die.”

“Fly Move (The Whole Time)” follows the release of the songs “End Eric Sparrow and the Life of Him” and “Stickers of Brian”. All three tracks will be released as the ‘Warmer Weather’ EP, which is available to stream in full now on music platforms.

The ‘Warmer Weather’ EP will be available on a bubblegum vinyl variant and is available for pre-order here.

After an INSANE year of touring, Hot Mulligan is gearing up for their performance on the main stage at the legendary Riot Fest taking place this weekend in Chicago, IL. Their set is on Friday just before SUM 41 and Fall Out Boy. For more info, head to www.riotfest.org

They recently headlined The Wonder Years’ ‘Loneliest Place on Earth’ Festival in Philadelphia, and Ohio Is For Lovers Festival and announced their slot at Slam Dunk Festival in the UK early next year.

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends – vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley – have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018’s Pilot and 2020’s you’ll be fine. Last year was huge for the band as they released their latest album Why Would I Watch. The record received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike and it was hailed by Paste as the “Best Emo Outing” of the year.

Now bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, they have cemented their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

