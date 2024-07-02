Hope in the Hills' Annual 'Healing Appalachia' Benefit Concert Returning in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope in the Hills’ annual “Healing Appalachia” benefit concert will return to Lewisburg’s State Fairgrounds of West Virginia September 19-21 with performances by Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Sierra Ferrell, Shooter Jennings, Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, S.G. Goodman, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sierra Hull, Dan Reeder, Oliver Wood Trio, Nolan Taylor, Shadowgrass, Willi Carlisle, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle, Justin Wells, Geno Seale and more.

Tickets for the fifth annual event will go on-sale next Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.healingappalachia.org. As with in years past, proceeds from this year’s event will fund grants that support addiction prevention, recovery and wellness programs around Appalachia and beyond.

Much more than a music festival, the three-day event builds community as people from across the world gather to celebrate recovery and raise awareness for the opioid crisis. In addition to the performances, the weekend will feature speeches from those affected by addiction as well as a variety of organizations providing support and information to attendees, including a free Naloxone [a narcotic overdose treatment] training. Hope in the Hills is also committed to sustainability and has partnered with Can’d Aid’s Crush It Crusade and Zero Waste Event Productions to make this year’s Healing Appalachia a zero-waste event.

Additionally, for the first time this year, Hope in the Hills will present Rising Lazarus Awards in conjunction with best-selling author Beth Macy, which will celebrate crucial members of the community working daily to help save lives and fight the opioid epidemic.

Of the fundraiser, Hope in the Hills board president Dave Lavender says, “We can’t wait to gather again to bring folks together using the super-power of music to celebrate recovery month, spread empathy and build communities of healing.”

Additionally, Hope in the Hills co-founder Charlie Hatcher shares, “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel just fill the gaps and do what we can.”

Since 2023’s “Healing Appalachia” fundraiser, Hope in the Hills has distributed more than $450,000 for recovery efforts in the region, helping to reduce the stigma of addiction. Last year’s event welcomed over 18,000 fans from across 42 states and three countries, featured more than 40 recovery group booths, had the world’s largest Naloxone training and saw performances from Childers, Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Umphrey’s McGee, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Amythyst Kiah, 49 Winchester, Arlo McKinley, Tommy Prine, Katie Pruitt and many more. Watch a recap of last year’s event HERE.

Hope in the Hills is run by an all-volunteer board made up of Tyler Childers’ manager, Ian Thornton, festival producer Charlie Hatcher, board President, Dave Lavender, Tracey Levine, Quincy McMichael, Thom Boggs and Keebie Gilkerson. In addition to “Healing Appalachia,” the non-profit supports many other events and programs throughout the year including their “Music Is Healing” music therapy programs in Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

