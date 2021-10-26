Honne Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

HONNE have announced their North American headlining tour. Starting in Boston, MA in early May 2022, the electro-pop duo will travel across North America in support of their new album Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?.

Presales begin Wednesday, October 27 at 10AM local time and general tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10AM local time. More information can be found here.

Written throughout the course of 2020, Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do? captures HONNE in limitless full bloom - as songwriters, producers and collaborators. "In the past, we've limited ourselves", HONNE explain. "We might get to a section of a song and things are getting really exciting, but we then pull ourselves back and say, 'Can we really do that?'. Now, we've sidestepped the rules and done whatever we wanted to do."

This sense of freedom permeates the tracklist, which is defined as much by its eye-catching collaborations - Khalid ('Three Strikes'), BRITS Rising Star, Griff ('Back On Top'), 88 Rising's NIKI ('Coming Home') - as it is by its musicianship, glistening pop feel and intelligent song-writing; Sam Smith & jazz prodigy Reuben James ('Back On Top'), MNEK ('Easy On Me') and Arlo Parks ('Now I'm Alone') also co-wrote songs on the album.

Bold and ambitious, and boosted by a series of superb, thematic visuals for album singles 'What Would You Do?' ft. Pink Sweat$ (directed by Ian Robertson) and 'Coming Home' ft. NIKI (directed by Jay Green), 'Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?' brings together everything HONNE have worked towards so far, while simultaneously pushing their music into broad and exciting new spaces.

Tour Dates

MAY 2022

3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

15 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

18 - Austin, TX - Emo's

20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

22 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

24 - Vancouver, BC - Malin Bowl

25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo