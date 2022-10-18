Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Homes At Night Releases New Single & Announces Debut EP

Homes At Night Releases New Single & Announces Debut EP

Homes At Night's debut EP, If You Were A Stranger, will be out December 2nd. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Indie-rock duo Homes at Night unveil their brand new single "Wasted On You," out everywhere via Hazel Street Records.

Reminiscent of early 2000s alternative rock, the track is about filling the void of missing someone you love with substance. "Written with JT Daily and Sad Penny, the inspiration behind the song came from spending time away from who I was dating at the time," stated Hank Compton. "The whole idea behind the lyric 'wish I was wasted on you' came from me being tired of spending my nights in bars and not with them."

"Wasted On You" follows the release of the band's debut single "Bonnaroo," "Sugardreaming," and the guitar-driven track "Tell Emma," which have earned Homes At Night several impressive accolades since their introduction earlier this summer.

With several editorial looks backing the music - including Spotify's New Music Friday & New Noise playlists, Apple Music's New In Alternative playlist, and press support on Atwood Magazine, Ones to Watch, NOTION, The Aquarian and more - the band is only getting started. All four tracks will be available on Homes At Night's debut EP, If You Were A Stranger, out December 2nd.

"This EP feels more like the mark of an era in our lives instead of just a batch of songs we wrote," stated the band. "The whole thing was made in the midst of massive changes in both of our worlds ranging from relationships dissolving to moving out of places that made an imprint on us, and on top of that we were in the heat of a pandemic.

Reflecting on the creation of it feels like a fever dream, but a very nostalgic one to say the least. It was like the whole world was falling apart but having this to work on created so many incredible memories. Creating this felt confessional, like it was our own little world that we could hide in but looking back it was probably getting these thoughts and emotions on paper that helped us heal and move on."

Homes At Night - made up of songwriters Hank Compton and Aksel Coe - create alternative pop/rock anthems that blur the boundaries between genre and generation. It's a sound that's both nostalgic and modern, layered with organic instruments, synth-driven soundscapes, cinematic hooks, and a percussive pulse. On their debut EP, If You Were a Stranger (out later this year), the bandmates blend their indie sensibilities with story-driven songcraft, nodding to their Nashville roots while simultaneously pushing far beyond them.

Created during the global pandemic that brought both musicians' schedules to a halt, If You Were a Stranger began as a series of pressure-free recording sessions in Coe's basement. Free to indulge their musical whims, they pieced together an EP about dying relationships, new beginnings, and catharsis, bouncing between bombastic anthems and hushed, Elliot Smith-worthy indie pop.

Featuring production from Grammy nominee JT Daly, If You Were a Stranger turns the uncertainty of the modern moment - a time when Hank and Aksel found themselves homebound, unable to make a living as touring musicians - into a new kind of stability. It's music for the heart and the head, created by two songwriters who bring their own palette to the grey area between genres.

Listen to the new single here:


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Michael Major


Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'
October 18, 2022

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
VIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
October 18, 2022

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.
Christina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary EditionChristina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary Edition
October 18, 2022

The deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Stripped features new cover art and bonus tracks including pioneering Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi's 2022 remix of Christina's signature track 'Beautiful.' The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.