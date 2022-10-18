Homes At Night Releases New Single & Announces Debut EP

Indie-rock duo Homes at Night unveil their brand new single "Wasted On You," out everywhere via Hazel Street Records.

Reminiscent of early 2000s alternative rock, the track is about filling the void of missing someone you love with substance. "Written with JT Daily and Sad Penny, the inspiration behind the song came from spending time away from who I was dating at the time," stated Hank Compton. "The whole idea behind the lyric 'wish I was wasted on you' came from me being tired of spending my nights in bars and not with them."

"Wasted On You" follows the release of the band's debut single "Bonnaroo," "Sugardreaming," and the guitar-driven track "Tell Emma," which have earned Homes At Night several impressive accolades since their introduction earlier this summer.

With several editorial looks backing the music - including Spotify's New Music Friday & New Noise playlists, Apple Music's New In Alternative playlist, and press support on Atwood Magazine, Ones to Watch, NOTION, The Aquarian and more - the band is only getting started. All four tracks will be available on Homes At Night's debut EP, If You Were A Stranger, out December 2nd.

"This EP feels more like the mark of an era in our lives instead of just a batch of songs we wrote," stated the band. "The whole thing was made in the midst of massive changes in both of our worlds ranging from relationships dissolving to moving out of places that made an imprint on us, and on top of that we were in the heat of a pandemic.

Reflecting on the creation of it feels like a fever dream, but a very nostalgic one to say the least. It was like the whole world was falling apart but having this to work on created so many incredible memories. Creating this felt confessional, like it was our own little world that we could hide in but looking back it was probably getting these thoughts and emotions on paper that helped us heal and move on."

Homes At Night - made up of songwriters Hank Compton and Aksel Coe - create alternative pop/rock anthems that blur the boundaries between genre and generation. It's a sound that's both nostalgic and modern, layered with organic instruments, synth-driven soundscapes, cinematic hooks, and a percussive pulse. On their debut EP, If You Were a Stranger (out later this year), the bandmates blend their indie sensibilities with story-driven songcraft, nodding to their Nashville roots while simultaneously pushing far beyond them.

Created during the global pandemic that brought both musicians' schedules to a halt, If You Were a Stranger began as a series of pressure-free recording sessions in Coe's basement. Free to indulge their musical whims, they pieced together an EP about dying relationships, new beginnings, and catharsis, bouncing between bombastic anthems and hushed, Elliot Smith-worthy indie pop.

Featuring production from Grammy nominee JT Daly, If You Were a Stranger turns the uncertainty of the modern moment - a time when Hank and Aksel found themselves homebound, unable to make a living as touring musicians - into a new kind of stability. It's music for the heart and the head, created by two songwriters who bring their own palette to the grey area between genres.

Listen to the new single here: