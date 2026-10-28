Holy Rackz Releases New Single A$$ SO PHAT With Detroit Barbie

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Milwaukee-based rapper Holy Rackz has released his latest single, 'A$$ So Phat,' featuring fellow artist Detroit Barbie. A clean version of the track, titled 'Bounce Dat Phat,' features Detroit Barbie and Barbie Bilyaner.

Rackz, a longtime indie artist, has built his following through live performances and prior releases via his label, Millionaire's Row Records. He made appearances for two years running at South By Southwest (SXSW). 'I was there in 2024 when SXSW was in Austin, TX and in 2025 when it was in Miami,' he states. 'The first year was great because not only did I perform but networked with those in the industry and built up some great contacts. Went to the collab the following year in Miami and the vibe was fantastic. All I did was perform and the reaction was so positive.'

With the new single 'A$$ So Phat,' Rackz collaborates with Detroit Barbie on the track. 'She was very easy and cooperative to work with on the record. It came together quickly, both the song and then the video.' As for the title, Rackz acknowledges it presents a challenge for him: 'I know some are gonna say, 'how can you make such a record when you're supposed to be holy.' Will admit it does sound like a contradiction. At the same time, though, the goal in my artistry is to reflect all facets of life and the song is just one of them.'

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