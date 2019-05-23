Holy Ghost! Share New EACSPE FROM LOS ANGELES Music Video

Today, Holy Ghost! share a brand new video for "Escape From Los Angeles", off the group's forthcoming album Work out June 21st on West End Records and announce a headline DJ set June 27th in NYC for LIFEbeat's Pride Week Benefit at the Ace Hotel.



The partnership with LIFEbeat is part of the band's commitment to giving back to the dance music community and the relaunch of iconic West End Records. LIFEbeat is a national nonprofit that engages the music industry to advocate for sexual health and safety. The organization was originally supported by the late West End Records founder and lifetime board member Mel Cheren. Today LIFEbeat is updating safe sex to reflect modern challenges -- gender issues, sexuality awareness, conversations about consent and the rising rates of STIs -- supporting those in need regardless of status, gender or sexuality.

Watch the video here:





LIFEbeat is producing an exclusive dance party Thursday June 27th, during the heart of Pride Week, at the world-renowned Ace Hotel in New York. Holy Ghost! will headline the night of DJ sets in support of the nonprofit with additional DJ appearances by Aaron Dae of Razor-N-Tape and Lauren of Savoir Adore.



Holy Ghost! will also play two headline live shows at NYC's Bowery Ballroom June 21st (sold out) andJune 22nd tied to album release. A full list of upcoming live dates can be found below.

A return to the heady ethos that drove Holy Ghost!'s earliest releases, Work (out June 21st on West End Records and available for pre-order now) sees New York City natives Alex Frankel and Nick Millhiserrevisit the freedom from expectations that suffused their 2011 self-titled debut full-length. Featuring the talents of musical peers including Sinkane's Ahmed Gallab, Juan Maclean and LCD Soundsystem's Nancy Whang, Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Paul Simon, David Bowie) and Alex Epton (Neon Indian, David Byrne), Work transcends its physical constraints to capture a spectrum of vibes that remain true to Holy Ghost!'s reverence for the art and craft of dance music.

About West End Records:

West End Records synonymous with 1970s NYC disco subculture and the launch of the 12-inch single format. The label was home to co-founder Mel Cheren (The Godfather of Disco), the legendary DJ Larry Levan (The Paradise Garage) as producer and remixer, and the aforementioned Tom Moulton.After releasing seminal early disco hits such as Loose Joints' "Is it all Over My Face", Taana Gardner's "Heartbeat" and "When You Touch Me", Peech Boys' "Don't Make Me Wait", and Raw Silk's "Do It To The Music" West End went on to have a second life providing many of the backbone samples for countless hip hop & pop singles of the 90's & early aughts.



"The Dawn of the 'Disco Disk'" - New York Times, June 10, 1979

"West End Records, the Influential Disco Label Set for Relaunch" - Pitchfork, November 2018

Upcoming Holy Ghost! Live Shows:



06-21: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (Album Release Show / SOLD OUT)

06-22: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

06-29: Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

10-31: San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11-1: San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11-2: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11-3: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom



WORK LP COVER ART Wheatfield - A Confrontation: Battery Park Landfill, Downtown Manhattan - The Harvest, 1982. Copyright Agnes Denes, Courtesy Leslie Tonkonow Artworks + Projects, New York





