Hollywood Undead Announce 8th Album 'Hotel Kalifornia'

Platinum certified quintet Hollywood Undead has today shared details of their highly anticipated new album Hotel Kalifornia.

Set to be released on August 12th via BMG, Hotel Kalifornia marks the band's 8th studio album and represents "a juxtaposition between the "haves" and the "have-nots", highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The record features recent singles "Wild In These Streets" and "CHAOS", as well as new release "City Of The Dead".

On the new single, Johnny 3 Tears shares: "'City Of The Dead' is about the dichotomy of Los Angeles where you can accomplish your dreams but also live your nightmare."

In addition to the new album, Hollywood Undead recently announced the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, and Bad Wolves. Tickets for all upcoming dates are on sale now here.

Not long after the turn of the century, a collective of friends congregated around a common vision bred in the gutters and back alleys of Hollywood, CA. Under the influence of everything from gritty nineties hip-hop to industrial metal (not to mention cheap booze), they climbed out of similar experiences in poverty and hardship and vaulted to the forefront of 21st century rock music on their own terms

To this day, Hollywood Undead hinges on the bond of five individuals who relay such raw experiences into relatable anthems. However, the platinum-certified quintet-Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Funny Man, Charlie Scene, and Danny-tell their story like never before on their eighth full-length album, Hotel Kalifornia [Dove & Grenade Media/BMG].

"We were in a world of s," states Johnny 3 Tears. "The opportunities for failure were far more prevalent than the opportunities for success. We were hanging out with gangbangers and drug dealers. The chances of overcoming were very slim. We made something special together because of the heartbreak and heartache that came from all our experiences."

"Hotel Kalifornia brings me back to a time when all that mattered was music," adds J-Dog. "The only thing I gave a s about was going to shows. That was it."

Throughout 2021, the boys recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles with producers Erik Ron [Panic! At The Disco, Motionless In White], Andrew Migliore [Sueco, Papa Roach], and Drew Fulk [Lil Wayne, Lil Peep]. Working face-to-face, Hollywood Undead rekindled the unbridled intensity of their formative material, yet with refinement only possible through years of grinding on the road.

"When you listen to Hotel Kalifornia, I hope you see how far we've come," Johnny 3 Tears leaves off. "J-Dog and Charlie Scene are completely different songwriters than they were 15 years ago. I'm so impressed by everyone in the band. The only thing we give a f about is the audience and trying to get better on each record."

"After all of these years, people on the outside really have a hard time believing we're still best friends," J-Dog adds. "We've stayed this close even with all of the s we've been through. Usually, bands break up friendships, but we're best friends-and we always will be."

Watch the visualizer here:

Tour Dates

July 27 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 -Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 2 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Aug 3 - Middletown, NY - Summerstage At OCFS

Aug 4 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug 6 - Bay City, MI - Veteran's Memorial Park

Aug 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Aug 9 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Aug 12 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug 13 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug 14 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

Aug 16 - Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug 19 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug 20 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug 21 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug 23 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug 29 - Kansas City, KS - Azura Amp

Aug 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Aug 31 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium