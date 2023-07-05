Holly Macve Unveils Haunting New Single 'Beauty Queen'

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Holly Macve Unveils Haunting New Single 'Beauty Queen'

Irish born singer song-writer Holly Macve offers her latest single “Beauty Queen,” alongside a video for the song. “Beauty Queen” showcases some of Macve’s most honest storytelling to date, exploring themes of loss of innocence, disillusionment and resilience.

The devastating ballad chronicles a young women navigating the world around her, Mavce states: “[the song] is about power and liberation as much as it is about the dark side of finding your way through life as a young woman.”

Macve co-produced “Beauty Queen” with producer Zach Dawes, most well known for his continuous work with Lana Del Rey but also boasts credits with Sharon Van Etten, Brian Wilson, The Arctic Monkeys and more. Holly Macve was selected by Lana Del Rey to play this week at London’s BST Hyde Park 2023 Festival, more details are available here

This is her first release since her sophomore album released in 2021 Not The Girl which was recognized by NPR and The New York Times among others. Stay tuned for more big news from Holly coming this year. 




