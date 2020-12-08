Holly Lovelady Releases Cover of 'A Spaceman Came Traveling'

Liverpool based Folk-Pop artist Holly Lovelady has just released her new single 'A Spaceman Came Traveling'. A cover of the classic Christmas song by Chris De Burgh. Produced by Holly Lovelady and John Lawton at Crosstown Studios. Holly Lovelady has previously seen support across the BBC Network having received airplay and interviews on the likes of BBC Radio Merseyside, Cumbria and Lancashire as well as frequently selling out her live performances, the latest being at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall which sold out to an audience of 1,700 in just 7 days.

Holly Lovelady previously recorded the track at the age of 16 where it became popular on Youtube, catching the attention of Chris De Burgh, who expressed his approval of the cover. Now at the age of 21 and with her voice more mature, Holly decided to re-record the track. The track features Holly's signature ethereal voice breathing new life into the Christmas classic, backed by a simple soft, finger-picked acoustic guitar and a delicate string section that frames the track beautifully, focusing on Holly Lovelady's emotive vocal performance.

With a 'Magical Door Church Tour' which will see Holly performing across the UK at various churches and cathedrals planned for next year and with her latest single release 'Dreamers' racking up over 4 million views on Facebook, Holly Lovelady is quickly becoming an artist on the rise. Follow her socials for the latest details.

Listen here:

Facebook / Instagram / Youtube / Spotify

