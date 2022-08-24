Holly Humberstone Releases 'Scarlett (Garden Version)'

From writing her critically acclaimed, award-winning sophomore EP "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" in her family home, to playing the songs which captivated fans across the globe as she embarked on her debut North American tours supporting Olivia Rodrigo and girl in red this spring, made major festival appearances at Coachella and Glastonbury, and headlined shows in Japan, New Zealand and Australia - today the BRIT Award winning breakthrough star Holly Humberstone finds home again, with "Scarlett (Garden Version)". Out now via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor, the track serves as a brand new adaptation of the beloved original that was first released last year about Holly's friend Scarlett being in a toxic relationship.

One of the standout songs on her second EP, the track has quickly become a live favorite and highlights the powerful immediacy, resonance, and euphoria of the 22-year-old Grantham-born artist's songwriting.

Touring around the world has given each song new life, but one thing has remained the same; Holly's ability to strip back songs to their bare beauty and perform them solo with her guitar. Following the stunning original "Vanilla (Stairwell Version)" filmed in her haunted family home, the accompanying video released today finds Holly in her new home that she shares with her sisters in London, alluding to a new chapter for both herself and these songs.

"When I first started releasing music I wanted people to be able to see where I created the songs and where the stories had come from." Holly says. "My 'Vanilla (Stairwell version)' was created, filmed and recorded on my stairwell at home; the place that inspired the first EP. As things progress it's really important to me to keep allowing you into my world, so I've made a new version of 'Scarlett' - my (garden version). This is a special corner of where I live now, a place I spend time with my sisters and friends. Considering this song is about my best friend it just made sense to me to be in this spot."

"Touring my songs around the world this year has given them each a new life, and my love for them has grown in ways I couldn't imagine," she continues. "'Scarlett' was written about my best friend and a boy who wasn't treating her right. It crushed me to see her go through that s, but it's been so amazing to watch people around the world relate to this song and scream the lyrics while standing next to their best friends. I hope you love the garden version of my fave song to sing live right now."

Currently in the midst of an unparalleled breakout moment, Holly Humberstone recently announced brand new headlining US tour dates for fall 2022. Kicking off with a SOLD-OUT show in New York City on November 1st at Webster Hall, the budding star will perform her biggest North American headlining concerts to-date in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

A testament to Humberstone's dazzling ascent, the shows will cap off an already-monstrous year that's seen her win the famed BRIT Rising Star Award, stun audiences across the US on tour with girl in red, make her electrifying debut at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, release her acclaimed new single "Sleep Tight," and perform as a special guest on one of 2022's most anticipated tours supporting Olivia Rodrigo. Tickets for these headlining concerts are on sale HERE, and a complete list of dates can be found below:

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

November 1, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (SOLD-OUT)

November 3, 2022 - AXIS Club - Toronto, ON (SOLD-OUT)

November 5, 2022 - Metro - Chicago, IL

November 9, 2022 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

November 10, 2022 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Today's release comes on the heels of the celebrated debut of Holly's new single "Sleep Tight," which has been lauded by fans and critics alike from Rolling Stone to NY Times, Pitchfork, FADER, Billboard, V Magazine, Consequence, FLOOD Magazine and beyond. Co-written with the 1975's Matty Healy and longtime collaborator Rob Milton, the song and accompanying music video are imbued with the summery nostalgia of early-2000s singer-songwriter pop music. Holly has been delivering captivating live renditions of the song to audiences around the world at Glastonbury, headline shows in Japan and Australia, and during her support tours with Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red.

Out now via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records, "Sleep Tight" is the singer-songwriter's second collaboration with Healy, following 'Please Don't Leave Just Yet', taken from her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin. The song also marks her second single off 2022, having been preceded by the heartbreak ballad "London Is Lonely," which she gave a haunting performance of live at the BRIT Awards ceremony in February while being honored with the prestigious Rising Star Award.

More recently, she has also leant her inimitable vocals to BRIT Winner Sam Fender's smash hit "Seventeen Going Under," and has also covered Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and Prince's legendary "I Would Die 4 U," which shows her incredible ability to reimagine and redefine.

Initially released November 5th, 2021, The Walls Are Way Too Thin explores a moment in time that's universally relatable to anyone navigating the leap to adulthood, from the feeling of being lost to questioning your identity and belonging. Led by her milestone single 'Scarlett,' the EP features her collaboration with The 1975's Matty Healy 'Please Don't Leave Just Yet', the cinematic title-track The Walls Are Way Too Thin and slowburn 'Haunted House', as well as her latest single "Friendly Fire."

The Walls Are Way Too Thin solidifies Humberstone as a voice for her generation, and demonstrates a songwriting prowess that defies her 21-years of age and only two years in the limelight. Always striving to write lyrics that are deeply personal to herself, the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft has resonated with people everywhere and pinpointed a shared commonality in the peaks and valleys of our life experiences.

The Walls Are Way Too Thin succeeds Holly's critically acclaimed debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel, which marked the first chapter in the story of a new global talent who has garnered over 260 million global streams to-date and been nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with Apple Music, placed as runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021, and been chosen as YouTube's next Artist On The Rise.

With performances under her belt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Later...with Jools Holland, Holly most recently delivered a stunning rendition of "Scarlett" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Her unparalleled rise has caught the attention of Triple J, The NY Times, The Sunday Times, Variety, NME, ELLE, Billboard Nylon, AV Club, The Guardian, i-D and more, and although her story might have only just begun, Holly Humberstone is destined to be a force for years to come.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Claryn Chong