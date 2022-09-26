Hoezit Samelewing's Francois Boyce Drops Debut Single

Francois Boyce is best-known as the creator of the popular social media platform (with more than 80 000 followers) and brand, Hoezit Samelewing.

This versatile entertainer has never been afraid of dreaming big and with the release of his debut single and music video he achieves yet another milestone in his career.

MEISIE VAN FRASERBURG is an upbeat Afrikaans dance song that he co-wrote with Landru Ehlers of the group Wolwe-Dans.

According to him, the track was inspired by his own love story. "Hoezit Samelewing's Francois Boyce met the love of his life in a small town in the Northern Cape called Fraserburg. He has a loud and overbearing personality. When he asks her parents for her hand in marriage, they say yes," he explains. "As a musician it is a privilege to be able to share your story in a song, especially when it is about someone who has had an amazing impact on your life."

Noted Music's Dirk van Niekerk produced the song, and the singer believes that listeners will enjoy this catchy tune and relate to its message.

To make the release even more special, he shares that he will be marrying the love of his life, Amoré, soon and that he cannot wait to start building a life with her.

Francois grew up in a musical home in Jan Kempdorp and has been playing piano since he was five. He was in grade ten when he started with formal musical training an got the opportunity to open for many well-known South African artists.

In 2009 he started performing at functions and festivals and enjoyed pursuing his passion.

Later he realised that he would love to work with children, which led to the creation of his children's production, Franna - a humoristic piece about a twelve-year-old boy learning to navigate life.

During lockdown, he wanted to continue entertaining people and started sharing silly videos on his own personal Facebook profile. It became so popular, that he decided to launch an entertainment platform, Hoezit Samelewing, and the rest is history.

"This platform is a place where people can laugh together, relax and be inspired by wisdom from the world and the people in it," he explains. "Every video I post is carefully planned and I have an incredible team that plans and dreams with me. Humour has the ability to take the harshness out of something that makes you angry or tense. If used correctly, you can help someone realize, learn and change something. I want to do my best to make this world a better place. I'm not a politician, doctor or engineer, but I have a talent and I believe I have a responsibility to use it."

Humour, hope, faith and human interaction inspire him to create music and he describes his voice as soothing and comforting.

Although he enjoys a wide variety of music, he admits that songs from the 80's are his favourite. Locally he relates to artists like Corlea, Nicholis Louw and Chris Chameleon and would love to collaborate with Nataniël someday.

Francois enjoys building his brand, working on new music and is also currently planning a few other exciting projects.

Francois believes that each musician has his own sound and should embrace it, which is exactly what he does with MEISIE VAN FRASERBURG.

"I know that is the start of an incredible journey, which I am excited and nervous about. But I cannot wait to share my music with the world," he concludes.

Listen to the new single here: