Hockey Dad Unveil New Album 'Rebuild Repeat'

Australian indie rock/pop duo Hockey Dad have shared their Rebuild Repeat album via Farmer & The Owl / BMG. With a new songwriting and production collaboration with Sparkadia’s Alex Burnett, Rebuild Repeat builds upon a decade of momentum and relentless touring to present Hockey Dad’s most ideal version of themselves. They are set to embark on a hometown Aussie run with Militarie Gun and Belair Lip Bombs this month.



Album opener and single “Base Camp” is a gleeful kick-in-the-teeth that hinges around its infectious main riff and Zach’s self-aware “da da da’s” that lead to a victorious singalong chorus. “Still Have Room,” a triple j Hottest 100 track, and “Safety Pin” play with this winning streak, powered by more slinky guitars and open-bottom chords not quite heard on past singles; the backing vocals on the second chorus of “Safety Pin” are some of Zach’s favorite moments on this whole record.



Of Rebuild Repeat, Hockey Dad says, "It’s been too long between drinks and we are super excited to be releasing our new record Rebuild Repeat! This album reflects its own title in so many ways. We tried to approach the making of this record in a totally different way. Respecting the old ways of HD whilst trying to find new ways to keep ourselves and all of you entertained."

Fans of Hockey Dad’s previous work with John Goodmanson (Bikini Kill, Blonde Redhead, Death Cab for Cutie, Los Campesinos!, Sleater-Kinney) will still feel at home, although many of Rebuild Repeat’s songs were first written and established within 10-minute “lock yourself in a room and just do it” sessions on acoustic guitar encouraged by Burnett – a fruitful return to basics for a more seasoned band with billions of streams.



Hockey Dad is the Australian duo of childhood best friends Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming, turned into a global standard for modern surf/skate rock with an indie pop twist. They have fans at NME, The Guardian, NPR Music, triple j, a long lasting partnership with Volcom, & more. They've accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, and have toured with Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Mt. Joy, Ultra Q, and more.



Rebuild Repeat is Hockey Dad’s best album. It exemplifies Hockey Dad’s knack for catchy melodies and infectious hooks, drawing listeners into their world of sun-soaked riffs and irresistible charm. Through a more introspective lens, Rebuild Repeat explores themes of resilience, growth, and the everyday struggles of modern life; a no-skips breakthrough LP that somehow invokes the muscle of Modest Mouse and Basement, with the wise-beyond-their-years touch of Los Campesinos! and Sparkadia. Nerves be damned, Rebuild Repeat is Hockey Dad's exhale record. What a breath of fresh air.

Photo credit: Chris Frape

