Hippie Sabotage Announce Direction of Dreams 2020 Tour

Hippie Sabotage are thrilled to announce their upcoming Direction of Dreams tour today, November 18th. Kicking off on February 26th, the California producer duo will be bringing their explosive live show to over 20 North American cities, including their first headlining performance at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 7th.



Pre-sale tickets are available for all CITI cardholders starting Tuesday, Nov. 19th, at 10am EST / 7am PST through Thursday, Nov. 21st at 10pm local time. General tickets on sale on Friday, Nov. 22nd, at 10am local time. Tickets Available Here.



Hippie Sabotage are also excited to announce direct tour support from ilo ilo, SEBASTIAN PAUL, and Two Feet. Hippie Sabotage's live sets are rooted in electronic music, but take cues from hip hop, psych rock, and chill wave. Fans can expect big drops, lots of crowd surfing, and stunning guitar solos from Jeff Saurer.



Hippie Sabotage are announcing the Direction of Dreams tour in response to the massive success of their current Legends of Fall tour. In 2019, the Sacramento born and raised brothers stunned audiences at Austin City Limits, Made in America, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Electric Forest and a slew of Southern cities. They're set to perform at Mexico City's Corona Capital Festival and making their debut performances in Alaska this November.



Hippie Sabotage is the Los Angeles based production duo made up of Kevin and Jeff Saurer. The duo got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favorite skate videos. In 2014, the duo skyrocketed to the #1 position on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo's 'Habits (Stay High)'. The duo have surpassed over 1 Billion Spotify Streams and have produced tracks for Denzel Curry and Alex Wiley and have additionally remixed tracks for Billie Eilish & Khalid and G-Eazy.



Hippie Sabotage continues to be a powerhouse touring act and are thrilled to be back on the road next February.

Direction of Dreams Tour Dates:

February 26th - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

February 27th - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

February 29th - San Francisco @ The Warfield *

March 3rd - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

March 5th - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

March 6th - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

March 7th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union *

March 10th - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

March 11th - Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

March 12th - Houston, TX @ Stereo Live *

March 13th - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

March 14th - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Theatre *

March 15th - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

March 17th - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

March 18th - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore *

March 19th - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live! *

March 20th - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

March 21st - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

March 23rd - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's *

March 24th - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

March 25th - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

March 26th - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

March 27th - Chicago, IL @ Aragon ^

March 28th - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

March 30th - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater ^

March 31st - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater ^

April 1st - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

April 2nd - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

May 7th - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #



* ilo ilo supporting

^ SEBASTIAN PAUL supporting

# Two Feet & SEBASTIAN PAUL supporting





