Hilmi Jaidin Releases New Musical Theatre Album AIRBORNE

Hilmi Jaidin's new album Airborne is an unabashed love letter to the type of songwriting once cherished in the musical theatre world. Hilmi, who provided lyrics for the original run of the RSC's My Neighbour Totoro and is writing songs with Gary Barlow for Gurinder Chadha's upcoming film Christmas Karma, now presents an original songbook album featuring some good old-fashioned rhyming with a modern satirical bite.

Airborne delivers ten songs written in a variety of styles from pop-punk to vaudeville to '80s rock to barbershop to jazz, performed by Amanda Maud (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Andrew Langtree (Groundhog Day), Ashley Goh (Babies), Carmen Law (Cruel, Inhuman & Degrading), Erin Enfys (Brighton Dome In-House Artist), Jean-Paul Mark Shlom (The Life of an Orinoco), Joanna Clarke (HappenedHere), Max Alexander-Taylor (Cable Street), Richard P. Peralta (Sherlock Holmes and the Poisonwood) and Yñaqui Tuason-Inocian (Aladdin).

Dr Joshua Goodman, producer and Broadway historian said of Hilmi's writing, "He has a rare gift for capturing the full range of human experience in seemingly simple, economic verse. Hilmi is a canny dramatist with a knack for smile-inducing rhyme after rhyme."

Hilmi says of his work, "So many people fall in love with musical theatre not because of the spectacle, but because of the songs, and this album is for them. Jukebox shows are great but we have to remember to keep original scores alive."

You can listen to the album on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.