Hillsong Worship Announces the Release Their Latest Album TAKE HEART (AGAIN)

The 12-track compilation features some of the group's most beloved praise and worship songs.

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum selling Christian music powerhouse, Hillsong Worship, announce the release their latest album, "Take Heart (Again)." A collaborative expression of familiar yet newly potent declarations of praise featuring members from Hillsong Worship, Hillsong UNITED, and Hillsong Young & Free, the project is available worldwide today via Capitol Records.

"Take Heart (Again)" is a continuation of the faith-filled messages that Hillsong Worship was built on and a reminder that "taking heart" is not a one-time occurrence. Consisting of both timeless and more recent songs from the group's extensive catalogue, many of the tracks take on a new meaning in our current world where declarations of hope, faith, and God's love are so important.

"This album encapsulates our prayer that we would take heart in this season," says Hillsong Worship's Brooke Ligertwood. "That as we read the next headline, or receive the next report, whether good or bad, we would take heart again, put our hope in Jesus again, confess his Lordship again. He has been faithful in the past and He will be faithful again."

The 12-track compilation features some of the group's most beloved praise and worship songs including Hillsong classics "Hosanna," "Eagle's Wings," and "Broken Vessels (Amazing Grace) / Life," as well as more recent favorites like "Who You Say I Am," "New Wine," and much more.

"As we pray again, lament again, rejoice again, declare again, love mercy again, praise again - we do so in absolute faith that we will see God's goodness again, experience His presence again and see Him keep His promises again," adds Ligertwood. "We will take heart, again, and God will be faithful again, because faithfulness is not just what He does - it's who He is."

"Take Heart (Again)" Track List:

Hosanna For Those Who Are To Come New Wine Heart of God I Surrender Selah / All My Life Take Heart (MMXX) Broken Vessels (Amazing Grace) / Life Who You Say I Am Highs & Lows Eagle's Wings Still / P E A C E

For more information about Hillsong Worship:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hillsongworship

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hillsongworship/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hillsongworship

Website: https://hillsong.com/worship/

About Hillsong Worship:

Hillsong Worship exists to serve the global Church and equip believers everywhere with songs of Holy Spirit power that exalt and glorify the Name of Jesus, build the Church and fuel revival on the earth. With songs such as "Cornerstone," "Mighty To Save," "This I Believe (The Creed)," "Who You Say I Am" and the Grammy Award winning and RIAA certified Platinum "What a Beautiful Name," With over 2 billion career streams and over 20 million career album sales, Hillsong Worship's catalogue is sung by an estimated 50 million people worldwide each week. Featuring worship leaders and songwriters such as Brooke Ligertwood, Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, Joel Houston, Taya, Aodhan King, David Ware and more, Hillsong Worship is committed to continuing its legacy of writing and leading songs that - by God's grace - impact both individual devotion and congregational worship for the glory of God.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You