Hilary Duff Releases HOLIDAY THINGS EP with New Original Songs
The EP was produced by Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, the creative team behind her album luck... or something.
Hilary Duff has released her new Holiday Things EP, out now via Atlantic Records. The EP can be streamed and ordered in physical formats, including vinyl and CD, through hilaryduff.com.
Co-written by Hilary and produced by her husband, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182), the core creative team behind her critically acclaimed sixth studio album luck… or something, the 5-track collection blends cozy holiday nostalgia with Duff's signature pop sensibility. The EP features three brand-new original tracks including 'All You Want for Christmas is Me,' a reimagined cover of the seasonal classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' and an updated '(Mine)' version of Wham!'s iconic 'Last Christmas' that appeared on her 2002 Christmas album, Santa Claus Lane.
Holiday Things follows the recent release of 'CATastrophe,' an original song written and performed by Hilary for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's THE CAT IN THE HAT, in theaters and IMAX November 6.
In addition to her new holiday release, Duff will be honored at Billboard's Live Music Summit on November 10, where she will receive the Outstanding Pop Tour of the Year award following the massive success of her global headline 'the lucky me tour' which is currently underway in Australia. On the strength of sold-out performances at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, and London's The O2, the acclaimed tour has officially been extended through most of 2027. Fans can also catch Duff spreading cheer live this December as she performs at select iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Nashville. For complete details and ticket information, visit hilaryduff.com/live.
About Hilary Duff
One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet, luck… or something. Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting 'So Yesterday' and 'Come Clean'), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's 'Younger.'
Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff launched a thrilling new chapter with her sixth studio album, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed SHeeran). Co-written by Hilary and produced by her husband, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182), luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and at the time, became the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. As Hilary was honored as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2026, luck… or something was named one of 'Best Albums of 2026' by Billboard, Rolling Stone and Variety while garnering additional critical praise from LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became Duff's sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia. Following the album release, Duff surprised fans with (Mine), a seven-song EP featuring newly re-recorded renditions of her greatest hits including 'Come Clean (Mine)' and the beloved anthem, 'What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine).' Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's critically acclaimed global headline 'the lucky me tour' spans 18 countries including sold-out performances at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, London's The O2 and more.
Tracklist
All You Want for Christmas is Me
Last Christmas (Mine)
I Want (a few small things)
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
I Guess it's Christmas
Hilary Duff Live
October 2026
20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena * (SOLD OUT)
22 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre * (SOLD OUT)
24 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena * (SOLD OUT)
26 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena * (SOLD OUT)
27 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena * (SOLD OUT)
29 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena * (SOLD OUT)
December 2026
4 – Los Angeles, CA – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball @ Intuit Dome
11 – New York, NY – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball @ Madison Square Garden
13 – Boston, MA – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball @ TD Garden
17 – Nashville, TN – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball @ Bridgestone Arena
January 2027
22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena & (SOLD OUT)
23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena & (SOLD OUT)
26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome & (SOLD OUT)
27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place & (SOLD OUT)
29 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre & (SOLD OUT)
30 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre & (SOLD OUT)
February 2027
2 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum & (SOLD OUT)
4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre & (SOLD OUT)
5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre & (SOLD OUT)
7 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre & (SOLD OUT)
12 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes (SOLD OUT)
13 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes (SOLD OUT)
15 – Guadalajara, MX – Auditorio Telmex
May 2027
7 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena # (SOLD OUT)
10 – Milan, IT – Unipol Dome #
12 – Berlin, DE – Velodrom #
14 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris # (SOLD OUT)
16 – Brussels, BE – Forest National # (SOLD OUT)
17 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome # (SOLD OUT)
18 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #
20 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #
22 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena #
August 2027
10 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
13 – São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed (SOLD OUT)
14 – São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed
16 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
17 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
20 – Santiago, CL – Santander Arena
October 2027
1 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ^
2 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center ^
4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center ^
6 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^
8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena ^ (SOLD OUT)
9 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center ^ (SOLD OUT)
11 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center ^
13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena ^
15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center ^
16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena ^
November 2027
5 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center +
6 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena +
8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center +
10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center +
12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum + (SOLD OUT)
14 – Des Moines, IA – Casey's Center +
15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center +
17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +
20 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center + (SOLD OUT)
21 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center +
* With Special Guest La Roux
& With Special Guest Lauren Spencer Smith
# With Special Guest Rebecca Black
^ With Special Guest Dashboard Confessional
+ With Special Guest Tegan and Sara
Photo Credit: Jesús Leonardo
Photo Credit: Jesús Leonardo
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