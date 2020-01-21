High Water Festival Announces Daily Lineups

High Water Festival has revealed its daily lineups for the 2020 installment of the festival, which is set to run from April 18-19 at North Charleston, SC. The lineup, curated by Holy City natives Shovels & Rope, is split into two days as follows:

Saturday, April 18: Nathaniel Rateliff, Shovels & Rope, Andrew Bird, Drive-By Truckers, Angel Olsen, Delta Spirit, Wilder Woods, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Seratones, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm

Sunday, April 19: Wilco, Brittany Howard, Mavis Staples, Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Strand Of Oaks, The Felice Brothers, Shannon & The Clams, Indianola, She Returns From War

All ticket tiers are available now, including the newly introduced Student Ticket, which allows students to take a study break this April for just $99 and treat themselves to two days of music, food and libations on the Riverfront. All Student Tickets must be purchased by clicking here and must be purchased with a .edu email address.

This year sees the addition of The Platinum Pearl Experience, which provides fans with a weekend of endless luxury and exclusive access. Festival goers will enjoy an intimate performance with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy at the historic Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, access to the private Backstage Pearl Lounge where they can refuel with complimentary beverages and food, be able to watch performances up-close from the pit, learn from world-class award-winning chefs including James Beard semi-finalist and local rising star Jacques Larson, and much more!

VIP Weekend Passes have been enhanced to include a VIP Village with a private bar and a pop-up merch store while continuing to provide access to the Riverside Hang Area, complimentary spa services, reserved viewing areas, express entrance to the grounds, a daily Oyster Happy Hour, and more. For full details on all ticket types, click here.





