Hermitude Team Up With the Jungle Giants for Penultimate Single Ahead of 'Mirror Mountain' Album

Acclaimed Australian electronic duo Hermitude have linked up with indie-rock outfit The Jungle Giants for the latest single ahead of their forthcoming album, 'Mirror Mountain' (out May 6th). The penultimate single, "When You Feel Like This," , is out on March 24th alongside an eclectic, rambunctious music video going live Friday, March 25th.

A nimble, high-energy dose of feelgood electronica, "When You Feel Like This" combines metallic synths and inspired rhythms with choir-like vocals. The track will be featured on Hermitude's forthcoming album Mirror Mountain, an LP that was recorded at Angus' home on the outskirts of the Blue Mountain town of Blackheath, just as the rest of the world went into lockdown.

Speaking on the single, Hermitude explains: "Out of an almost zen-like location, we managed to tap into some properly energised rhythms. You can hear it in the way the drums coil themselves around the closely recorded vocals on the song."

"When You Feel Like This" is a triumphant collaboration between two of Australia's most talented musical exports. Consisting of Luke Dubber (a.k.a. Luke Dubs) and Angus Stuart (a.k.a. El Gusto), Billboard-chart topping outfit Hermitude have been releasing music since the turn of the century, drawing widespread critical acclaim and soldout headline shows around the world. They have since released six albums, most recently last year's Pollyanarchy. Hailing from Brisbane, The Jungle Giants formed in 2011 and have since released four full-length albums and two EPs, including last year's Love Signs.

Deeply-rooted in home, the forthcoming album Mirror Mountain is out May 6, 2022 via Elefant Traks/Nettwerk. Pre-save the forthcoming album here.

Watch the music video for the new track here: