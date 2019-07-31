Hermitude Collab With BJ The Chicago Kid & Buddy On ONEFOURTHREE

Partnering with Hypebeast, Australia's Hermitude drop their brand new track "OneFourThree," featuring vocals from superstars Buddy and BJ The Chicago Kid. The hip-hop influenced electronic innovators have worked tirelessly to carve out a special nook in the music scene. "OneFourThree" is the epitome of a summer groove, bending genres and bridging the gap between electronic music and hip-hop.

A finger on the Dilla pulse, BJ The Chicago Kid croons with so much soul, while Buddy skillfully hits the verse. Both of these artists boast incredible collaborations, including BJ's work with Kendrick Lamar, Jill Scott and Dr Dre and Buddy's work with J. Cole, including featuring in his Dreamville Documentary.

"It was crazy to see Buddy and BJ throw down in the studio. Buddy's raps are razor-sharp, all written in the booth and BJ's silky voice and amazing harmony style had everyone in awe. It's been a real blessing to work with these high caliber artists. Watching the way they approach songwriting and morph into character when they record has been super inspiring for us," says the duo.

Listen here:

Today, Hermitude also announce their new album Pollyanarchy, set for release this Fall. A reflection on finding clarity in the chaos, the eleven-track album brags an assemblage of features, including previously released tracks with Bibi Bourelly, Soaky Sirens, Vory, Hoodlem and more.

"OneFourThree" stands as a beacon of Hermitude's growth and development as artists originally from the Blue Mountains near Sydney, and now heading out on their biggest headline tour, with shows in Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Full dates below.

"OneFourThree feat. Buddy and BJ The Chicago Kid" drops today via Elefant Traks/Nettwerk.

Full Tour Dates:

The World Tour is presented by Elefant Traks and Nettwerk.

The AUS/NZ leg of the World Tour is presented by triple j and Live Nation.

ASIA

WED, 28 AUGUST - HONG KONG - MUDITA

THU, 29 AUGUST - KUALA LUMPUR - KYO

FRI, 30 AUGUST - SINGAPORE - KILO LOUNGE

SAT, 31 AUGUST - BANGKOK, THAILAND - BEAM

SUN, 1 SEPTEMBER - SEOUL - EDC KOREA

US/CAN

WED, 11 SEPTEMBER - BOSTON MA - THE SINCLAIR

THU, 12 SEPTEMBER - BROOKLYN NY - ELSEWHERE

FRI, 13 SEPTEMBER - MONTREAL QC - LE BELMONT

SAT, 14 SEPTEMBER - TORONTO ON - VELVET UNDERGROUND

WED, 18 SEPTEMBER - DETROIT MI - THE SHELTER

THU, 19 SEPTEMBER - CHICAGO IL - CHOP SHOP

FRI, 20 SEPTEMBER - MINNEAPOLIS MN - THE LOFT AT SKYWAY

SAT, 21 SEPTEMBER - LAS VEGAS NV - LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL

MON, 23 SEPTEMBER - WHISTLER BC - GARFINKLE'S WHISTLER

TUE, 24 SEPTEMBER - SEATTLE WA - THE CROCODILE

WED, 25 SEPTEMBER - PORTLAND OR - 45 EAST

THU, 26 SEPTEMBER - OAKLAND CA - THE NEW PARISH

FRI, 27 SEPTEMBER - LOS ANGELES CA - EL REY THEATRE

SAT, 28 SEPTEMBER - PHOENIX AZ - GOLD RUSH MUSIC FESTIVAL



New Zealand

WED, 13 NOVEMBER - AUCKLAND - POWERSTATION

FRI, 15 NOVEMBER - CHRISTCHURCH - JAMES HAY THEATRE

SAT, 16 NOVEMBER - WELLINGTON - SHED 6

AUSTRALIA

SAT, 2 NOVEMBER - PERTH - METRO CITY

THU, 7 NOVEMBER - MELBOURNE - THE FORUM

FRI, 8 NOVEMBER - ADELAIDE - THEBARTON THEATRE

FRI, 22 NOVEMBER - SYDNEY - ENMORE THEATRE

SAT, 23 NOVEMBER - BRISBANE - FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL

Hermitude's last album Dark Night Sweet Light was a breakout moment for the multi-instrumentalist performers, landing them with at #1 on Australia's ARIA charts, and Top 10 on Billboard's electronic charts. Standout track "The Buzz" was prominently featured in the Samsung commercial for their new smartwatch Samsung Gear S2, catapulting the track to 82 million streams on Spotify. The album featured guest appearances from Big KRIT, Estelle, Pell and Chuck Inglish. Festival appearances include Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball, SXSW, Lightning In A Bottle, HARD Summer, Osheaga, Summer Camp and critic support from i-D, SPIN, Vogue, Billboard, YourEDM, Complex, High Snobiety, Beats 1, Entertainment Weekly, MixMag, DJ Mag, Clash and more. The duo re-enters the limelight with a forthcoming full-length, capturing their well-known energy alongside collaborations with songwriters/vocalists like Bibi Bourelly on first single "Stupid World."





