Hermitude Announces Worldwide Headline Tour
"Northern Lights" is the latest release from Australian duo Hermitude, following "Every Day (feat. Hoodlem)," which landed on 15+ New Music Friday Spotify playlists across the globe, in addition to Top 10 placement on Apple Music's Electronic chart.
"Northern Lights" is co-written by multi-platinum, Latin Grammy-nominated songwriter Soaky Siren and rapperVory, who's known for his Grammy-winning work on The Carters' Everything Is Love. With the featured artists courting each other in an old school lovers' duet, the track signifies the Hermitude's most bright and brash release thus far.
With the track, Hermitude announces their worldwide headline tour (August to December 2019), covering dates across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Last month, the duo announced two US festival dates - a headline show at Central Park SummerStage in NYC on June 22 and a performance at Life Is Beautifulfestival in Las Vegas on September 21, alongside artists like Chance The Rapper, Post Malone, Janelle Monae and Vampire Weekend. Presale goes live on June 19 and 20, public on sale on June 21. Full dates below.
Watch The Band On Stage At Last Month's Groovin the Moo festival Here:
Full Tour Dates:
The World Tour is presented by Elefant Traks and Nettwerk.
The AUS/NZ leg of the World Tour is presented by triple j and Live Nation.
ASIA
WED, 28 AUGUST - HONG KONG - TTN
THU, 29 AUGUST - KUALA LUMPUR - KYO
FRI, 30 AUGUST - SINGAPORE - KILO LOUNGE
SAT, 31 AUGUST - BANGKOK, THAILAND - BEAM
SUN, 1 SEPTEMBER - SEOUL - EDC KOREA
US/CANADA
SAT, 2 JUNE - NEW YORK NY - CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE
WED, 11 SEPTEMBER - BOSTON MA - THE SINCLAIR
THU, 12 SEPTEMBER - BROOKLYN NY - ELSEWHERE
FRI, 13 SEPTEMBER - MONTREAL QC - LE BELMONT
SAT, 14 SEPTEMBER - TORONTO ON - VELVET UNDERGROUND
WED, 18 SEPTEMBER - DETROIT MI - THE SHELTER
THU, 19 SEPTEMBER - CHICAGO IL - CHOP SHOP
FRI, 20 SEPTEMBER - MINNEAPOLIS MN - THE LOFT AT SKYWAY
SAT, 21 SEPTEMBER - LAS VEGAS NV - LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL
MON, 23 SEPTEMBER - WHISTLER BC - GARFINKLE'S WHISTLER
TUE, 24 SEPTEMBER - SEATTLE WA - THE CROCODILE
WED, 25 SEPTEMBER - PORTLAND OR - 45 EAST
THU, 26 SEPTEMBER - OAKLAND CA - THE NEW PARISH
FRI, 27 SEPTEMBER - LOS ANGELES CA - EL REY THEATRE
SAT, 28 SEPTEMBER - PHOENIX AZ - GOLD RUSH MUSIC FESTIVAL
NEW ZEALAND
WED, 13 NOVEMBER - AUCKLAND - POWERSTATION
FRI, 15 NOVEMBER - CHRISTCHURCH - JAMES HAY THEATRE
SAT, 16 NOVEMBER - WELLINGTON - SHED 6
AUSTRALIA
SAT, 2 NOVEMBER - PERTH - METRO CITY
THU, 7 NOVEMBER - MELBOURNE - THE FORUM
FRI, 8 NOVEMBER - ADELAIDE - THEBARTON THEATRE
FRI, 22 NOVEMBER - SYDNEY - ENMORE THEATRE
SAT, 23 NOVEMBER - BRISBANE - FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL
Hermitude's last album Dark Night Sweet Light was a breakout moment for the multi-instrumentalist performers, landing them with at #1 on Australia's ARIA charts, and Top 10 on Billboard's electronic charts. Standout track "The Buzz" was prominently featured in the Samsung commercial for their new smartwatch Samsung Gear S2, catapulting the track to 82 million streams on Spotify. The album featured guest appearances from Big KRIT, Estelle, Pell and Chuck Inglish. Festival appearances include Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball, SXSW, Lightning In A Bottle, HARD Summer, Osheaga, Summer Camp and critic support from i-D, SPIN, Vogue, Billboard, YourEDM, Complex, High Snobiety, Beats 1, Entertainment Weekly, MixMag, DJ Mag, Clash and more. The duo re-enters the limelight with a forthcoming full-length, capturing their well-known energy alongside collaborations with songwriters/vocalists like Bibi Bourelly on first single "Stupid World."
Photo Credit: Cole Bennetts