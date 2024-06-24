Henry Morris Shares New Album 'Jawbreaker'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Henry Morris (f.k.a. Playyard) has shared his new album Jawbreaker via King of the World/ONErpm. Alongside the album, Morris recorded a special live performance of the track “Hollywood Sextape” that is also streaming. The album features help from collaborators Rob Cavallo, Jesse Ray Ernster, Jesse Fink, Victor Thell, Adriano, Andrew Wells, renforshort, and Taylor Ross.

“Hollywood Sextape is about a young girl who dreams of being rich and famous,” shares Morris. “She moves from a quaint yet boring life in the Midwest to Los Angeles where she meets a Hollywood executive who, as we’ve seen time and time again, takes advantage of her ambition and condemns her to the Hollywood Casting Couch. After a year of this mistreatment the girl, collects her last check, kills the evil man who took advantage of her, takes a large sum of his money, and returns to her quaint life. Money > fame everyday.”

In Jawbreaker you’ll see winners lose, losers win big, honest men steal, and rich men beg. And while talk is cheap Henry knows lies are expensive. He can say his music is intensely real because, while his wallet isn’t fat, neither is his head. Of Jawbreaker Henry Morris says “you’ll walk the line, you’ll sing the blues and you’ll be 6 feet deep, when the albums through.”

About Henry Morris

Hailing from a place where it never hails, but it did last week. Los Angeleno Henry Morris was born in 1999 but prefers to spend his time in the 60's. Henry Morris has no beliefs, but believes his music can transform the world. In sync with the anachronistic stylings of Chris Isaak and Lana Del Rey, Morris's lyrics tell of complicated young love gone wrong. His delicate yet fierce guitar drips with the melodic eloquence of a young Jeff Beck. Listening to a Henry Morris song will undoubtedly send you back to the first time your heart was crushed and left bleeding and dying on the side of a desert highway. Henry Morris doesn't listen to music, but in his spare time Henry enjoys playing guitar and looking out the window.

