Henry Chadwick Releases New Song 'Never Say No'

Indie rock darling Henry Chadwick has unveiled the piano driven "Never Say No," the second single from his upcoming new EP, The President of Make Believe, due out this fall via Swoon City. Premiering the song with GLIDE Magazine, they describe, "[Never Say No] showcases Chadwick's skill in the greatly underrated realm of piano rock alongside his savvy songwriting skills... effortlessly infectious." "Never Say No" will be available on all digital platforms this Friday, August 23rd, 2019 here. Chadwick and his band kick off their fall tour in support of the new EP on September 27th with a hometown show at Moe's Alley in Santa Cruz, CA, before heading up and down the California coast and Pacific Northwest, wrapping up at Furstworld in Joshua Tree, CA on October 25th, 2019. All announced dates are below with tickets available at http://www.henrychadwick.net/

Henry Chadwick is a Santa Cruz, CA-based singer-songwriter, musician and producer. Chadwick's music dances between genres and lands somewhere between indie, garage rock, psychedelia, and shimmery, sunshine-tinged power-pop.



Chadwick's self-produced and self-released 2016 debut EP Guest At Home first showcased his skills as a writer, engineer, mixer, and performer. The EP garnered attention from prominent blogs and outlets such as Rolling Stone, Time, Huffington Post, Indie Shuffle and others. Rolling Stone and Time Magazine listed it as one of the best albums to come out in the first half of 2016.



In late 2017 Henry Chadwick entered the studio with producer Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Beck, Kurt Vile) and engineer, Brian Rosemeyer (Kurt Vile, Cass McCombs, Surfer Blood), and emerged with his most personal and ambitious effort to date. Chadwick acted as a multi-instrumentalist again, playing drums, guitar, bass and keys on the record. The 11-song album, which came out in the 2nd half of 2018, is named Marlin Fisher, after Henry's two middle names. Marlin Fisher has received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, No Depression and more.



In 2019, Chadwick is back and releasing a 5 song EP titled The President Of Make Believe with Brooklyn-based Indie label, Swoon City Music. The tracks were recorded partially in Santa Cruz, as well as Brooklyn with engineer Mike Beck, who also mixed the EP.

Listen to the new song below.

Henry Chadwick on Tour

Sept. 27th - Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

October 2nd - The Dip - Redding, CA

October 3rd - Sam Bond's Garage - Eugene, OR

October 4th - Conor Byrne Pub - Seattle, WA

October 5th - Bunk Bar - Portland, OR

October 6th - The River City Saloon - Wood River, OR

October 7th - Range Rider - Enterprise, OR

October 8th - Pengilly's Saloon - Boise, ID

October 11th - Cooper's - Nevada City, CA

October 12th - Amnesia - San Fransisco, CA

October 24th - The Love Song Bar - Los Angeles, CA

October 25th - Furstworld - Joshua Tree, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories