Hello Halo To Release New Single 'Our Tomorrow Is You' March 6

New York alternative rock band HELLO HALO is preparing to release their debut album Maybe This Can't Wait on April 24, but before that they'll drop a new single, "Our Tomorrow Is You," on Friday, March 6.

"I wanted to convey a simple yet underserved concept: actions speak louder than words," explains vocalist Paul Nathaniel. "Our hope as musicians is to speak to a deeper aspect of human nature. You meet plenty of dreamers...people on a quest to make their lives matter. And every music group counts themselves among those dreamers. But too often those deep desires go undefined and unfulfilled. It becomes a game of chasing fame over substance.

"This song is a conversation with the dreamers. If we accept that we shape our own narratives, then it follows that each of us has to decide whether to be a hero, a villain or a bystander. We're living in the midst of culture wars and political upheaval on an increasingly volatile planet. We need as many people as possible to see themselves as the heroes and heroines of this moment. 'Our Tomorrow Is You' is a call-to-action that we hope inspires someone, somewhere, to translate their passions and values into meaningful impact."

"Our Tomorrow Is You" is the latest in a series of previously released songs from the forthcoming album. In the past few months, the band unveiled "Restart," "Not Alone" and "Darling, Can You Hear Me?" HELLO HALOrecorded the album in New Jersey and worked with producer Dominic Gallucci(Lyfe Jennings, Laura Warshauer) and mixer Rich Keller (Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle).

Following stints in other bands, HELLO HALO was founded in New York City in 2017. The band--Paul Nathaniel (vocals), cousins Jon Bernstein (guitar) and Jeremy Bernstein (bass), Juan Pablo Pastor (drums) and Chris Schortgen(guitar)--produces songs influenced by an array of musical genres from pop and hip hop to folk and j-rock. Their lyrics aim to inspire and provoke action or nurture curiosity, shifting from perceptive and cerebral to motivational and romantic.

The band has played alongside Story of the Year and at several notable New York City venues, including a sold-out headlining show at Gramercy Theatre, Irving Plaza, Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom and (Le) Poisson Rouge. They are gearing up for a hometown show at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on Friday, March 13 and are looking to play more live dates surrounding the new album.

Photo Credit: Marques Walls





