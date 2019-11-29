Hello Cosmos Release Brand New EP Today

Today, HELLO COSMOS release their new EP: 'Let Love Be The Island Upon Which We Stand'.



To commemorate the release, the intergalactic post-punk collective have also revealed a mind-melting new video for the EP's title track: 'Let Love Be...'.

Watch below!

Teaming up once again with skilled Ukranian visual artist VidsInvader, the 'Let Love Be...' video transports the viewer through a barrage of transformative and otherworldly dimensions at breakneck pace. From the video's surrealist leanings to the soundtrack's maverick psychedelic sequencings, the 'Let Love Be...' video directly follows their stunning 'Frequency Fields' collaboration together earlier this year and spells-out another match made in heaven.

Featuring the vocals of BBC R1 / 6Music celebrated vocalist Ila (session vocalist for Tallsaint / Loux), the track itself is a dizzying assault of Chemical Brothers-esque electro-clash beats and teeth-bared lyricism, hallmarked with the sonic signature of a band growing in confidence. Receiving airplay from the likes of RadioX and 6Music, DJ Chris Hawkins recently championed the track as: "A song about unification and love that could soundtrack the count-down to Armageddon. An epic end of the world cry for hope."

Initially released to coincide with Hello Cosmos' euphoric hometown show in Manchester earlier this Autumn, the track now features as part of a 5-track EP: 'Let Love Be The Island Upon Which We Stand' - released today.

Among the EP's tracklisting, listeners will hear new material in the shape of 'Let Love Be...' (a radio edit + a chugging, Andrew Wetherall-esque extended edit) and the disorienting dystopian adventure of 'Shores Of Mankind'; plus two stimulating remixes courtesy of Joe Thompson and Richard Norris (The Grid, Beyond the Wizards Sleeve, Circle Sky). Immediately following the band's celebrated 'Run For President' EP of Summer 2019, the new EP release finds the collective traversing a more electronic path than in previous explorations, but making new discoveries that effervesce with the same melting-pot-of-influences approach that has become definitive of their style. Written and produced by Hello Cosmos, additional production on the EP was added by Cosmos comrade Joe Thompson and the legendary Greenmount Studios.

Hello Cosmos is the experimental collaborative project based in Manchester. The project now spans over 50 collaborators. Earlier in 2019, the band performed at major festivals including Kendal Calling, bluedot, Live at Leeds and Liverpool Sound City, and released their 'Run For President' EP on Independence Day; a collection praised by God Is In The TV on release as: "a set of songs that... excite, delight and bode well for future endeavors. Highly recommended!". The collective now bookend the year with their latest EP release: 'Let Love Be the Island Upon Which We Stand'.





