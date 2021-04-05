Hellberg Releases Remix of Famba's 'Still Call You Mine'

Rising electronic music artist, DJ, and producer Famba teams up with Swedish producer, Hellberg, to release 'Still Call You Mine' (Hellberg Remix). In keeping with Famba's dance-floor focused new material, Hellberg's remix delivers a freshly unique bass-influenced House re-work of the original. Hellberg, who has also remixed artists like Alan Walker, Afrojack, and Cash Cash, brings a whole new upbeat vibe to the track's original emotive chords with mood boosting, bass heavy layers of sound and texture.

Originally written and produced by Famba with Wyatt Sanders (Diplo & Trippie Redd, iann dior) and Roland "Rollo" Spreckley (Noah Cyrus, BTS x Steve Aoki), 'Still Call You Mine' recently hit #17 at Top 40 radio and is currently featured in prominent playlists like danceXL, Hot Hits Canada and mint Canada. It is also the first song from the Canadian electronic music artist and producer's forthcoming EP, Wishes Vol.2, to be released later in the year via Sony Music Canada Entertainment Inc.

After bursting onto the scene in 2016, Famba (Ryan Pettipas) graduated from the local music scene in his hometown Halifax, NS to become one of the country's biggest electronic artists. He has quickly earned a reputation for his heartfelt songs and laudable production talents via his major label original releases and widespread remixes which have collectively garnered tens of millions of streams across multiple platforms.

His first two major label releases, 'Wish You Well (feat. Trove)' and 'Swear to God' each went on to achieve Gold certified status in Canada, while his third release, 'Storm (feat. Kyra Mastro)' introduced Famba to the U.S. market in a big way by scoring the #1 spot at Dance Radio (Mediabase) and logging over 10 million global streams to date. With 'Still Call You Mine', Famba is no doubt getting us excited for what's to come in 2021.

Listen here: