Helena Christensen Directs Oh Land's Earthy Yet Delicate Video For FAMILY TREE

Danish composer Nanna Øland Fabricius, better known as Oh Land, has just shared her new video for "Family Tree," the title track off her much anticipated album Family Tree, out now. Directed by Danish model, director, and photographer, Helena Christensen, the beautifully haunting video captivates - as Nanna floats her way through frosty woods and an empty, dimly lit house, the sense of intimacy one feels while watching is palpable. The video was sponsored by Danish furniture brand Bolia as part of a year-long artistic collaboration with Oh Land celebrating the intersection between music, art and fashion.



To create the video for "Family Tree", Nanna tapped her friend and fellow Dane Helena Christensen, an incredible photographer and filmmaker in addition to being an internationally known model. "Working with Helena on this video was crucial to me because she's a friend of mine, and I needed to work with someone I could trust," explains Nanna. "That trust, not only in the art she makes, but also the intimacy we have as friends was really important for me to be able to give myself over to the creative process once the camera was rolling. There was no filter, it was just... '1,2,3 go! Let's say what we wanna say right now...' that allowed the intimacy and vulnerability to come through in the video."



"I have known Nanna for a long time, as a friend and artist, so it was a huge privilege to be given the director role of the music video for her new, very personal song," says Christensen. "It's also the very first time I have directed a music video, which makes it even more special. Translating Oh Land's heartfelt singing into moving images gave me an intimate glimpse into her heart. I hope it does the same for the viewers."



* fan presale beginning Wednesday (May 22) with password: FAMILYTREE (no space)



9/23, Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

9/24 Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House*

9/25 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Downstairs*

9/26 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre*

9/27 Evanstown, IL @ SPACE*

10/20 Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre*

10/21 Portland, OR @ The Old Church*

10/23 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

10/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre*

*with special guest Arthur Moon



**Links Go Live at 10am EST 10/22



Produced by Thomas Bartlett (St. Vincent, Florence & the Machine, The National), the new album is a departure from her earlier work, and is far more personal than anything she's ever released. "Since the release of my latest album, I've experienced the biggest ups and downs of my private life," she explains. "I had a baby, moved back to Denmark after living in NYC for ten years, and got a divorce -- all in the span of 18 months. The process of writing and recording the album proved therapeutic for Nanna. "I never planned to make this album," she notes, "but in these melodies and music I've found some healing... As I have often found it, music is the best listener when you pour your heart out."



Oh Land also composes music for film, theater, and the classical music world, playing with Lang Lang and Joshua Bell at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and orchestrating concerts for the Danish Symphony Orchestra in her native country of Denmark. She collaborated with the Queen of Denmark to create a ballet for the Danish Theatre (2016); created the music for Watermusic, a multimedia performance for over 15,000 people at Randers Harbor combining architecture, dance and music (2017), as well as creating the musical score for the exhibition "The Ship" at Nikolaj Kunsthal in collaboration with Eske Kath. Most recently she reimagined the Danish National Anthem as a dark, dystopian theme song for the new Netflix sci-fi hit "The Rain".





