Heavy Salad Releases New Single, 'Joggers From Mossley to Malibu Beach'

'Joggers From Mossley To Malibu Beach' is the second eclectic glimpse into Heavy Salad's forthcoming second album 'Long Wave,' set for release later this year. The follow-up to warmly received debut 'Cult Casual' was recorded between the band's current base in Manchester and Damon Albarn's Studio 13 in West London, and saw Heavy Salad strike up a creative partnership with producer Stephen Street, as well as Christophe Bride (A Certain Ratio). Listen to the track here.

With Street weighing in on 'Joggers...''s production, he is also confirmed to have worked on a number of other tracks across the record, as Lee Mann explains, "Working with Stephen Street was a dream come true for Heavy Salad, he instantly recognised the band's knack for a killer hook and a guitar player who does things differently! Having worked with some of the most distinctive guitarists in British rock, Stephen can now add Rob Glennie to his illustrious list of collaborators."

'Joggers From Mossley To Malibu Beach' also sees Heavy Salad collaborate once more with acclaimed illustrator Stan Chow, who has previously drawn a range of Northern icons including Andy Burnham and Maxine Peake. After inducting Heavy Salad into his Mancunian hall of fame with specially commissioned artwork for earlier single "Psilocyberman," Chow has teamed up with the band once again to create 'Joggers...''s psychedelic artwork.

With a prestigious showcase slot at SXSW in Austin, Texas next week and a UK headline tour in the pipeline on the band's return, fans will be able to hear Heavy Salad previewing more new material at the following fixtures:

Thursday 24th March - The Salty Dog Northwich*

Friday 25th March - Night and Day Cafe Manchester*

Saturday 26th March - The Adelphi Hull

Thursday 7th April - The Ferret Preston

Friday 8th April - Bootleg Social Blackpool*

Saturday 9th April - The Kanteena Lancaster*

Friday 15th April - Carnival Brewing Liverpool

Saturday 23rd April - The Pipers Hastings

Saturday 30th April - The Lanes Bristol

Sunday 15th May - Chameleon Cafe Bar Nottingham

Sunday 22nd May - Alexander's Live Chester

Saturday 3rd September - Pysch Fest, Manchester

*w/support from Silent K

Formed in 2018 by Lee Mann (live bassist with The Moonlandingz), Rob Glennie and Allan Hutchison, Heavy Salad have since expanded to a seven-piece outfit, enlisting Ally McBoo, Esther Maylor, Lucy Hope (AKA The Priestesses) and Oscar Remers along the way. Bonding over a joint interest in psychedelic horror films, (Panos Cosmatos' surreal classic 'Mandy' in particular), they loved the idea of being in a band like a psychedelic cult and thus Heavy Salad was born. The gang released their debut album 'Cult Casual' in 2020.

A loose concept-album-of-sorts that explored the idea of finding your own reality in the modern world, 'Cult Casual' crystallised Heavy Salad's natural flair for oddball melodies and psychedelic pop hooks. Drawing comparisons to The Flaming Lips, to The Beatles, to Super Furry Animals, the record aptly proved to be a cult-hit with fans and press alike, with Louder Than War praising: "Heavy Salad arrive on the scene with a glorious mix of all things psych, gospel, soul and all things funky with their spot on debut album".

Preparing their second album for release in 2022, standby for further updates and new music in the coming months.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Twitter: @HeavySaladSound //

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/heavysaladsounds/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heavysaladsounds

Photo Credit: Stan Chow