Heavens To Betsy to Launch Fall Tour, Release BABY'S GONE LP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Feminist punk trailblazers heavens to betsy – Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney) and Tracy Sawyer (The Husbands, The Flying Tigers, The Lies) – will release their first project since 1994, baby's gone, this Friday, October 16 via Kill Rock Stars. The band shared a live version of the final single 'seek and hide' alongside a video that features archival footage from their first-ever performance in 1991 at Girl Night in Olympia, WA. The band starts their full US tour on Friday, which includes a return to Olympia next week for a performance at Girl Night Part 2. Several dates are already sold out.

The band shared the following statement:

'Thirty-five years ago, two teenage girls jumped on stage at the IPU festival and sang songs about love and getting your period. The other girls and the punkers in the audience cheered, and heavens to betsy was born.

We are grateful to be able to share this first performance with you, ahead of the release of baby's gone tomorrow.

baby's gone is a compilation of our earliest recordings, including eight songs recorded by Molly Neumann, originally released only on cassette tape, as well as our early 7's.

Many thanks to Rob Jones and Kill Rock Stars for helping us bring these songs out to the world. After all this time, the heavens to betsy story continues.'

Effectively a brand new album, baby's gone is a 16-track mission statement comprising a never-before-heard demo tape originally recorded in February 1992 by Bratmobile's Molly Neuman (who also provides liner notes for the forthcoming release), plus the 1993 These Monsters Are Real and the 1994 Direction 7' recordings. The release will be available in two special vinyl variants and CD. The band is also planning a limited edition release of the original demo tape with recreated artwork. This summer, heavens to betsy reunited for their first concert in over 30 years and kick off their North American fall tour this week.

It's a modern miracle the band's 35-year-old baby's gone cassette demos were ever found, let alone digitized, and can be shared with a generation fighting for their rights. Just as heavens to betsy was an outlet for Corin and Tracy to express the issues on their mind as young women in the '90s, it was also a place for them to process trauma while giving other women a safe space to unpack theirs. Their rebellious, trailblazing voices helped bring awareness to important issues still permeating American politics today such as the pervasiveness of rape culture, discussions of intersectional politics and body shaming as well as celebrating female friendships, queerness and the strength of community.

heavens to betsy released three 7' recordings (in 1992, a split with Batmobile, followed by These Monsters Are Real, and Direction) and one, now-classic full-length album, Calculated, which came out in 1994 via Kill Rock Stars.

Tour Dates

10/16: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line (with Tuffie, Scrunchies)

10/17: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill - SOLD OUT (with Street Eaters, The Lilies)

10/18: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill - SOLD OUT (with For Horses, Cut-Rate Druggist)

10/24: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater *Girl Night Part 2* (with Calamity Jane, the Softies, Grrrizzly, DJ Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile)

10/28: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall (Team Dresch Album Release Show)

10/30: Washington, DC @ Black Cat (with Calamity Jane)

10/31: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (with Calamity Jane)

11/1: Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (with Calamity Jane)

11/5: Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

11/8: Pasadena, CA @ Sid the Cat Auditorium - SOLD OUT

11/14: Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

11/15: Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/21: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

11/22: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tickets are available via the band's website.

Photo Credit: Chloe Aftel



Photo Credit: Chloe Aftel

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 10 Hrs 36 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me