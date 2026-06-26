Heavens to Betsy to Play First National Tour in 30 Years

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Feminist punk trailblazers heavens to betsy – Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney) and Tracy Sawyer (The Husbands, The Flying Tigers, The Lies) – reunited for an intimate, sold-out secret show in Portland this week. Now, the band has announced their first national tour in three decades. Tickets go on-sale Thursday, July 2 at 10am local here.

The duo grew up in Eugene, Oregon, where they met in middle school and bonded over a mutual love of music and, eventually, the dream of starting their own band. The first time Corin and Tracy played live was at the International Pop Underground Convention’s Girl Night, at the request of KAOS DJ Michelle Noel.

“I don't think we had any material written,” Corin remembers. “But I was like, ‘Yeah, we'll do that’ with all the confidence in the world. Then we wrote two songs and played them at that convention, and it was a really big deal, because all of our musical heroes were in the audience that night: Fugazi, Bikini Hill, Bratmobile, Calamity Jane. We were terrified, but they were so supportive. All of them told us how much they loved the band that first night. It was like a Cinderella story.”

heavens to betsy would go on to release three 7" recordings (in 1992, a split with Batmobile, followed by These Monsters Are Real, and Direction) and the full-length album, Calculated, which came out in 1994 via Kill Rock Stars.

Tour Dates

10/17: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/28: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *with Team Dresch*

10/30: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/31: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/1: Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/5: Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

11/8: Pasadena, CA @ Sid the Cat Auditorium

11/14: Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

11/21: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

11/22: Durham, NC @ Motoro

Photo Credit: Chloe Aftel