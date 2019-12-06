Heart Like War Release New EP THOUGHTS ON THIS

Southern California pop-punk trio Heart Like War have just released their new EP ('Thoughts On This') via Indie Vision Music. Available digitally worldwide through all networks and streaming sites.

Buy on CD here: https://indievisionmusic.storenvy.com

"'Thoughts On This' is about gathering up the pieces of our lives, getting up to move on from a broken place. It picks up where their previous release 'Start Over' left off and is meant to bring comfort and hope to those who may be healing from a difficult life situation. When it's cold and dark, turn up the lights and let's make some noise, before we run out of time."

Album tracklist:

1. Fake Friends

2. From Here On Out

3. Last Night

4. Best Shot

5. Of Your Story

6. This Isn't Going To End Well

Heart Like War is an energetic three-piece pop-punk band from Los Angeles, California. The band recorded their debut EP 'The Battle Begins' (2009) and first album 'Party Propaganda Machine' (2012) at Monkey Trench Studios in Bremerton, WA with Mike Herrera (MxPx). Heart Like War's full-length record, 'Fired Up' (2016), was recorded in Orange County, CA. Heart Like War released a 5-song EP titled 'Start Over' in 2018 with lyrics focused on a mental health awareness message campaign. The band's new EP 'Thoughts On This', is being released in the U.S. in partnership with Indie Vision Music. The band is also currently signed to Sunlight Records, a record label in Japan where they tour regularly and will return for shows this month.





Related Articles View More Music Stories