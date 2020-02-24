Heart Bones Release Debut LP 'Hot Dish' via Love OnLine Records

Heart Bones have released their highly anticipated debut LP, Hot Dish. Heart Bones is a collaboration between Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog / Sweet Spirit). The two became fast friends while touring together in 2016. They recognized a kindred quality of over-the-top showmanship, and their new project became inevitable. Filled with genre-blending nostalgic soundscapes, Hot Dish is sure to captivate and endear with glistening ear-wormy duets.



Heart Bones shared three singles and a video in anticipation for the project, "Don't Read The Comments," "Open Relations" and their surprise Valentine's day single, "I Like Your Way." Singles from Hot Dish has seen praise from Austin360, Atwood Magazine, Talkhouse and more.



Later this month, Heart Bones will kick off the release by hitting the road in North America. The tour will cover coast to coast with more than thirty dates in support of Hot Dish. Dates below with more to be announced.

Tour Dates:

2/28 - Milwaukee WI @ The Cooperage

2/29 - Moline IL @ Rust Belt w/ Gully Boys

3/1 - Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle w/ Gully Boys

3/3 - Columbus OH @ Rumba

3/4 - Brooklyn NY @ Knitting Factory w/ Real Dominic & Alexander Orange Drink

(of the so so glos)

3/5 - Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brendas w/ Real Dominic

3/6 - Millersville PA @ Phantom Power w/ Real Dominic

3/7 - Asbury Park NJ @ The Saint w/ Real Dominic

3/8 - Boston MA @ Great Scott w/ Adam Green

3/9 - Baltimore MD @ Metro Gallery w/ Hunter Hooligan

3/11 - Carrboro NC @ Cats Cradle Backroom w/ Cold Cream

3/12 - Atlanta GA @ The Earl w/ Terror Pigeon

3/13 - Birmingham AL @ Saturn w/ Terror Pigeon

3/14- New Orleans LA @ Santos w/ Terror Pigeon

3/15 - Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall w/ The Bad Man

4/2 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue w/ Gramma's Boyfriend & deM atlaS

4/4 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon w/ Ooey Gooey

4/5 - Omaha NE @ The Reverb w/ The Trappistines

4/6 - Kansas City MO @ Record Bar w/ The Trappistines

4/7 - Denver CO @ Globe Hall w/ The Trappistines

4/8 - Salt Lake City UT @ Urban Lounge

4/10 - Seattle WA @ The Sunset w/ Gully Boys

4/11 - Portland OR @ Jack London Revue w/ Gully Boys

4/12 - San Francisco CA @ The Chapel w/ Gully Boys

4/13 - San Diego CA @ Casbah w/ Gully Boys

4/14 - Los Angeles CA @ The Echo w/ Gully Boys

4/15 - Palm Springs CA @ The Alibi w/ JIM

4/16 - Phoenix AZ @ Valley Bar

4/17 - Marfa TX @ Lost Horse Saloon

4/18 - San Antonio TX @ Paper Tiger w/ Caleb De Casper

4/20 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk w/ Caleb De Casper & SMiiLE

Hot Dish - TRACKLISTING

01.This Time It's Different

02. I Like Your Way

03. Open Relations

04. Control

05. Don't Read The Comments

06. Unforgivable

07. Little Dancer

08. Dashboard

09. Claws '87

10. Hungry Eyes

11. Beg For It

Heart Bones is a collaboration between Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar) and Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog / Sweet Spirit). The two became fast friends while touring together in 2016. They recognized a kindred quality of over-the-top showmanship, and their new project became inevitable. Throughout 2018 the duo alternated visits to each other's hometowns of Minneapolis and Austin to co-write original material. Inspired by their favorite classic duos such as Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazelwood, Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin, Sonny & Cher, and Sam & Dave, their influences have spanned everything from doo wop, classic duets, musical theater, electro dance, and melancholy pop.





